ATLANTA — After years of criticizing mail voting and so-called ballot harvesting as ripe for fraud, Republicans at the top of the party want to change course.
They are poised to launch aggressive get-out-the-vote campaigns for 2024 that employ just those strategies, attempting to match the emphasis on early voting Democrats have used for years to lock in many of their supporters well ahead of Election Day. The goal is to persuade voters who support GOP candidates that early voting techniques are secure and to make sure they are able to return their ballots in time to be counted, putting less pressure on Election Day turnout efforts.
It marks a notable shift from the party's rhetoric since 2020, when then-President Donald Trump was routinely sowing doubt about mail voting and encouraging his voters to wait and vote in person on Election Day. Just last year, Republican activists peddling the stolen election narrative told GOP voters who received mail ballots to hold on to them and turn them in at their polling place on Election Day rather than use mail or drop boxes.
Now Trump is asking donors to chip in for his "ballot harvesting fund" — saying in a fundraising email, "Either we ballot harvest where we can, or you can say goodbye to America!"
Republicans say the shift is needed to ensure GOP victories up and down the 2024 ballot, arguing they cannot afford to give Democrats any advantage. Still, they acknowledge skepticism from many of their own voters conditioned by false claims of widespread voter fraud.
Across the country, Republican-controlled legislatures acted against early voting — shortening windows for returning mail ballots, banning or limiting the use of drop boxes and criminalizing third-party ballot collection.
In announcing a "Bank Your Vote" initiative for 2024, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the party "has never said 'don't vote early,'" but acknowledged the GOP will have to work to shift voters' perceptions.
"That certainly is a challenge if you have people in your ecosystem saying, 'Don't vote early or don't vote by mail,' and those cross messages do have an impact," she said Wednesday. "I don't think you're seeing that heading into 2024. I think you're seeing all of us singing from the same songbook."
The nationwide GOP plan emphasizes "in-person early voting, absentee voting, and ballot harvesting where legal," while pledging "to fight against bad ballot harvesting laws." Republicans use the term to describe when someone else returns a mailed ballot on behalf of another voter, especially third parties that gather multiple ballots.
McDaniel emphasized she remains opposed to ballot collection, and she said the party would deploy an army of poll watchers and election monitors to reassure Republican voters that their ballots will be protected.
"Do I think it's the most secure way of voting? No," McDaniel said. "But if it's the law, we're going to have to do it just like the Democrats are."
The same day McDaniel announced her initiative, Republicans in Congress held a hearing considering legislation that, among other things, would ban ballot collection in the District of Columbia.
GOP lawmakers around the country chipped away at advanced voting opportunities since 2020. Some state and local election Republicans went further, advocating for just a single day of voting.
After the 2020 presidential election, the popular video "2000 Mules" made various debunked claims about mail ballots, drop boxes and ballot collection. Even the co-chair of the new GOP strategy, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., was a critic. In November, he issued a call on social media to "End ballot harvesting."
Nonetheless, McDaniel noted Republican presidential candidates, including Trump, are talking about the importance of advance voting and ballot collection.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a high-profile GOP contender, recently told a voter he planned to launch his own "ballot harvesting" effort, according to video posted online by a Washington Post reporter.
The Trump and DeSantis campaigns did not respond to messages seeking details about ballot collection plans. Florida is among the mostly Republican-led states that sought to ban or limit the practice in recent years, despite the GOP's reliance there on older, more conservative voters who prefer voting methods other than casting Election Day ballots.
Since the 2020 election, lawmakers in 31 states introduced 124 bills that would restrict third-party ballot returns, according to data collected by the Voting Rights Lab, which tracks voting-related legislation. Of those, 14 bills in 11 states were enacted. DeSantis himself signed one that makes it a felony for an individual to collect more than two mail ballots other than the person's own or one belonging to an immediate family member.
While some states are silent on the issue, 31 states allow someone other than the voter to return a ballot on behalf of another voter. Nine limit how many ballots one person can return, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Many states limit ballot handling to a family member, household member or caregiver.
Democrats were critical of the new GOP effort after years of Republicans' messaging against mail voting.
"Donald Trump and extremist Republicans have spent years telling lies about elections to justify their losses. That includes demonizing mail ballots and ballot collection," said Jena Griswold, Colorado's secretary of state and head of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State. "These hypocritical extremists are only interested in spreading chaos and trying to gain power at any cost."
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
1. West Virginia
2. Montana
3. Ohio
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. Wisconsin
7. Michigan
8. Pennsylvania
9. Texas
10. Florida
Interactive: 2024 Senate map
Analysis: Republican have big opportunity to recapture Senate
Opportunity is ripe for Republicans to win back the Senate next year — if they can land the candidates to pull it off.
The GOP needs a net gain of one or two seats to flip the chamber, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024, and it's Democrats who are defending the tougher seats. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats that CNN ranks as most likely to flip party control next year — and the top three are all in states former President Donald Trump carried twice.
But this spring's recruitment season, coming on the heels of a midterm cycle marred by problematic GOP candidates, will likely go a long way toward determining how competitive the Senate map is next year.
National Republicans got a top pick last week, with Gov. Jim Justice announcing his Senate bid in West Virginia — the seat most likely to flip party control in 2024. (Rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.) But Justice appears headed for a contentious and expensive primary. And in many other top races, the GOP hasn't yet landed any major candidates.
Democrats, meanwhile, are thankful that most of their vulnerable incumbents are running for reelection, while a high-profile House member has largely cleared the field for one of their open Senate seats.
The unknown remains West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Responding to Justice's candidacy, Manchin — who has said he'll decide about running by the end of the year — had this to say to CNN about a potentially messy GOP primary: "Let the games begin."
The anti-tax Club for Growth's political arm has already committed to spending $10 million to back West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney in the GOP primary. And tensions between the club, which has turned against Trump, and more establishment Republicans could become a feature of several top Senate races this cycle, especially with the National Republican Senatorial Committee weighing more aggressive involvement in primaries to weed out candidates it doesn't think can win general elections.
In the 2022 cycle, most of Trump's handpicked candidates in swing states stumbled in the general election. But the former president picked up a key endorsement this week from NRSC Chair Steve Daines. The Montana Republican has stayed close with Trump, CNN has previously reported, in a bid to ensure he's aligned with leadership.
Democrats defending tough seats have previously used GOP primaries to their advantage. Manchin survived in 2018 in part because his opponent was state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. That wasn't an accident. Democrats had spent big attacking one of his primary opponents to keep him out of the general election.
Last year's midterms underscored that candidates really do matter after Republicans failed to harness favorable national winds in some key races. In a presidential year, the national environment is likely to loom large, especially with battleground states hosting key Senate races. It will also test whether some of the last remaining senators who represent states that back the opposite parties' presidential nominees can hold on.
President Joe Biden, who carried half of the states on this list in 2020, made official last week that he's running for reelection. The GOP presidential field is slowly growing, with Trump still dominating most primary polling. It's too early to know, however, what next year's race for the White House will look like or which issues, whether it's abortion or crime or the economy, will resonate.
So for now, the parties are focused on what they can control: candidates. Even though the 2024 map is stacked in their favor, Republicans can't win with nobody. But there's plenty of time for would-be senators to get into these races. Some filing deadlines — in Arizona, for example — aren't for nearly another year. And there's an argument to be made that well-funded or high-profile names have no reason to get in early.
How do these 7 values make America distinct? | The Ethical Life podcast