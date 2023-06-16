They seem so alike — two pugnacious, ideologically flexible politicians who latched on to the 2016 global explosion of populism to lead their respective countries before falling from power.

However, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump appear headed down different paths as they navigate the fallout from their conduct now that they've left higher office — a reflection of the varying political cultures and systems in their nations.

On Thursday, a committee of the House of Commons released a scathing report about how Johnson lied to Parliament and intimidated those investigating lockdown-flouting parties in his administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee said Johnson's conduct was so flagrant, it warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, though that recommendation was largely symbolic because he resigned from the House of Commons last week. He was ousted as prime minister almost a year ago, partly due to the "partygate" scandal.

On Tuesday, Trump became the first former U.S. president to appear before a federal judge in a criminal case, pleading not guilty to 37 charges of obstruction of justice and improper retention of classified documents. He also faces charges of filing false business documents in an unrelated matter in New York, and additional legal risk in two more investigations of his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Both men decried efforts to punish them as undemocratic, describing the investigations into their conduct as "witch hunts."

Both also want to return to power, but only Trump has a clear path — he is the front-runner for his party's 2024 presidential nomination. If he wins, he'll face President Joe Biden and stands a decent chance of winning back his old job in a country that's evenly divided between its two major political parties.

Johnson, on the other hand, has a much less direct route back.

Under Britain's parliamentary system, prime ministers are selected not by popular vote but because they are the leaders of the party that controls a majority in the House of Commons. That means Johnson would have to win back the support of luminaries in his Conservative Party before he had any chance of returning to Parliament, much less the prime minister's office.

“We are a parliamentary as opposed to a presidential system. That means that actually there is probably less room for a thorough-going populist to capture both his or her party — and, indeed, the country — in the United Kingdom than there is in the United States,” said Tim Bale, a political science professor at Queen Mary University of London.

In the United States, the parties nominate candidates in primary elections decided by their own voters, giving an edge to the most partisan or bombastic. Trump cemented his power by focusing on building loyalty among Republican voters, so any party member who criticizes him is vulnerable to a primary challenge.

That's effectively split the U.S. in two, making almost every facet of modern life, from sporting events to beer choice, a referendum on whether people side with Trump and his movement.

Both Trump and Johnson are native New Yorkers; Johnson's parents were studying in the U.S. when he was born. Both sport trademark locks of golden hair and penchants for sometimes farcical self-promotion.

Trump, son of a wealthy developer, became known for stamping his name in gold-plated lettering on his towers. When his business faltered, he became a reality television star on " The Apprentice," a show that portrayed him as the ideal tough-minded businessman, an image he rode into the White House in 2016.

Johnson as a child announced that he wanted to be "world king" and climbed the British elite educational system, from Eton to Oxford. He worked as a columnist for British newspapers — losing one job for concocting quotes — before winning a seat in Parliament in 2001, then becoming mayor of London in 2008. Johnson cultivated a zany style, reveling in stunts that often went awry, like the time he got stuck on a zipline promoting the 2012 London Olympics.

Once a proud cosmopolitan New Yorker who embraced gay and abortion rights, Trump veered to the right when he ran for president, appointing the judges who overturned the Supreme Court decision that guaranteed American women the right to an abortion.

His swing was initially slammed by none other than Johnson, who as London mayor took issue with Trump's claim that radical Muslims created "no-go" areas in his city. Johnson said Trump demonstrated "a stupefying ignorance."

The next year, though, Johnson embraced the ballot measure to leave the European Union and the anti-immigrant sentiment Trump tapped into. Johnson later lamented that women in burkas looked like "letter boxes."

Johnson became foreign secretary in 2016, then rose to prime minister by promising he'd "get Brexit done." He won an unassailable 80-seat majority in Parliament that allowed him to ram through the deal that severed virtually all ties with the EU.

His ability to win elections and entertain voters didn't translate into undying support from backbench lawmakers, who abandoned him after a series of scandals.

After Johnson attacked the committee that investigated him as a "kangaroo court," the opposition quickly compared him to his counterpart across the Atlantic.

"He's not fit for public office and he's disgraced himself and continues to act like a pound-shop Trump," Angela Rayner, the Labour Party's deputy leader, said Thursday.

However, among many Americans it's a compliment to be compared to Trump, even after the former president's lies about the 2020 election provoked the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And no one in American politics would bother comparing a rival — or an ally — to Boris Johnson.