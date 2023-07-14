WASHINGTON — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avert budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency.

IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months.

In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley, and roughly 100 high-income people tried to get favorable tax treatment through Puerto Rico without meeting certain tax requirements. Many of those cases are expected to face criminal investigation.

"It just shows you how much money is out there in delinquent taxes, and there are so many more cases for us to tackle," said new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, just four months into the job. "There's just a significant opportunity there."

No comparable figures exist for how those high-dollar tax collections compared with previous years, said Jodie Reynolds, speaking for the agency. Rather, the new data reflect an initiative that started after the agency received a new funding stream through the Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats passed in August.

The new data collection "is an example of work we expect to continue to focus on with IRA funding," she said.

Werfel, in a call with reporters Thursday, also cited the federal tax collector's enhanced ability to identify tax delinquents from resources provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The agency was in line for an $80 billion infusion under the law but that money is vulnerable to potential cutbacks.

House Republicans built a $1.4 billion reduction to the IRS into the debt ceiling and budget cuts package Congress recently passed. The White House said the debt deal also has a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert that money to other nondefense programs.

Now, the agency is trying to show the value of the Inflation Reduction Act funding as appropriations season closes in and to show the impact of its efforts to do more to audit high-income taxpayers. Last summer Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave the IRS leadership instructions not to increase audit rates on people making less than $400,000 a year, and to focus on high-income taxpayers.

A team of academic economists and IRS researchers in 2021 found that the top 1% of U.S. income earners fail to report more than 20% of their earnings to the IRS.

The IRS said its workers answered 3 million more phone calls than in the last filing season, cut wait times to 3 minutes from 28 and cleared the backlog of unprocessed 2022 tax returns that had no errors. It is opening new taxpayer assistance centers and holding events to help people who live far from the agency's in-person offices.

The IRS's enforcement staff shrunk by about one-third since 2010 and has been operating with outdated technology that the agency said it is gradually automating.

Other plans are more ambitious, including exploring ways to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system, which is being piloted.

Where high earners lose the most to taxes and cost of living Where high earners lose the most to taxes and cost of living Where $250k Goes the Furthest Where the Real Value of a $250k Salary is Lowest Data and Methodology