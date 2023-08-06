WASHINGTON — Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway.
Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her "inner strength." She gets out of bed at 5:45 a.m. most mornings to fit exercise into her schedule.
The first lady also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike.
Early morning workouts are when the 72-year-old can focus on herself, she says in the cover story for the upcoming September issue of Women's Health magazine.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes Monday at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press
"I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else," Biden says.
The first lady is a longtime runner who finished the Marine Corps Marathon in 1998. But these days she jogs around the White House driveway that circles the South Lawn because of the security presence that would be needed if she were to run on District of Columbia streets, like Bill Clinton did when he was president. Clinton eventually had a jogging track built around the south driveway during his first term, but it was paved over years later.
First lady Jill Biden, joined by Will B. Reynolds III, U.S. Army veteran and founding board member of Team RWB, high fives runners April 29 during the Joining Forces Military Kids Workout on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press
Biden is often seen leaving SoulCycle studios after workouts in Washington or when she travels around the country or abroad. She and Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, went to a class together during her trip to London in May for the coronation of King Charles III.
Sunak met with President Joe Biden at the White House the following month and afterward commented on how much time he and the president had spent together in the preceding months.
"I gather our wives have even started to take spin classes together," Sunak added.
Exercise has been a part of Jill Biden's life since she was a child who liked to roller skate. She took up ice skating in college and enjoyed swimming while pregnant with daughter Ashley.
She wrote in her memoir that she kept a pair of running shoes by the front door of their house in Wilmington, Delaware, when Ashley was a teenager.
"Whenever she and I would get into an argument, I'd put on those shoes to go running and calm myself down," she wrote. "We argued so much, I became a marathon runner."
First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle Aug. 14 along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C.
Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press
At the White House, the first lady is up early to feed cat Willow and dog Commander before she takes the German shepherd out for a walk.
As for her diet, she likes to eat fish and vegetables. She takes lunch with her on days when she's teaching her English and writing classes at Northern Virginia Community College.
The September issue of Women's Health, featuring a U.S. first lady on its cover for the first time, will hit newsstands on Aug. 15.
Photos: Jill Biden as first lady
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at center of Capitol Rotunda, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Erin Schaff
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. They are en route to Houston to survey damage caused by severe winter weather and encourage people to get their coronavirus shots. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The annual Easter egg Roll at the White House was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
First lady Jill Biden turns around to show the word "love" on the back of her jacket as she speaks with reporters after visiting with Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as they listen to the US national anthem at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
First lady Jill Biden reacts as she and President Joe Biden meet veterans of the British Armed Forces before boarding Air Force One at Heathrow Airport in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing Thursday, July 1, 2021, after a condo tower collapsed in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff, participate in a wreath ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, standing at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial site, which commemorates the lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77. With the President, not shown, are Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and his wife Hollyanne Milley. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
First lady Jill Biden applauds children during her visit to The Learning Hub in Allentown, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
First lady Jill Biden meets U.S. troops during a visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden visits with Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother's Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Biden will then travel to the Slovak border with Ukraine to meet with refugees. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden stands with her grandson Beau Biden as she receives the 2022 White House Christmas Tree at the White House, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Washington. The concolor fir tree for the Blue Room of the White House, is 18 and one half feet tall and presented by the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to pose for a photo with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in Grand Foyer of the White House before a State Dinner in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
First lady Jill Biden reads "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
FILE - First lady Jill Biden gestures while meeting with medical professionals and students during a visit to the University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)
Jeff Chiu
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. The ocean blue tweed dress and matching coat that Jill Biden wore for Joe Biden's presidential inauguration is about to go on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. In a rare move, the museum will also display the ensemble she wore for evening inaugural events, an ivory silk wool dress and matching cashmere coat. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak during a reception to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden accepts "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day cards from children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center in Fort Drum, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The visit is part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors and the "heart-work" will be featured at the White House for Valentine's Day. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
