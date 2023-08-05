MAYFIELD, Ky. — U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell received a rousing welcome from the party faithful Saturday at a high-profile home-state political gathering amid renewed scrutiny of his health after the 81-year-old lawmaker froze up midsentence during a recent Capitol Hill news conference.
"This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you it's not my last," he said at the top of his breakfast speech before the annual picnic that is the traditional jumping off point for the fall campaign season. It was his only reference, however vague, to his health.
McConnell has been a fixture on the stage at Fancy Farm, where he long relished jousting with Democrats. Widely regarded as the main architect of the GOP's rise to power in Kentucky, he arrived to a prolonged standing ovation and promoted the candidacy of a protege running for governor this year.
Later at the Fancy Farm picnic, McConnell made a pitch for the GOP statewide ticket in November, which is led by Daniel Cameron, a former McConnell staffer who is the party's nominee for governor. McConnell slammed Democratic policies from Washington to Kentucky. He bemoaned high inflation pinching family budgets and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's restrictions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McConnell's health has drawn increased attention since he briefly left his own news conference in Washington on July 26 after stopping his remarks midsentence and staring off into space for several seconds. GOP colleagues standing behind him grabbed his elbows and escorted him back to his office. When he returned to answer questions, McConnell said he was "fine." Asked if he is still able to do his job, he said, "Yeah."
McConnell was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a Washington hotel. He was hospitalized for several days, and his office later said he suffered a concussion and a fractured rib. His speech sounded more halting in recent weeks, prompting questions among some of his colleagues about his health.
He said he plans to serve his full term as Republican leader — he was elected to a two-year term in January and would be up for reelection to that post again after the 2024 elections. McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has been the Republican leader since 2007. He would face reelection to the Senate in 2026.
At the breakfast event Saturday, McConnell did not delve into national issues or comment on former President Donald Trump's legal entanglements, and he did not meet with reporters. In his nine-minute speech, McConnell accused Democrats of having "turned their backs on rural America."
McConnell also praised Cameron, the state's attorney general who is challenging Beshear in one of the nation's most closely watched elections this year. McConnell said he first met Cameron when Cameron was a student at the University of Louisville. Cameron went on to serve on McConnell's staff as legal counsel.
"I've watched him over the years," McConnell said. "And now you have. And you've seen his leadership skills, his ability to rally people together."
A rift between Trump and McConnell reverberated in Kentucky, where both men are popular with Republican voters. The split grew after the senator publicly refuted Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, ending an uneasy partnership that helped conservatives establish a firm majority on the Supreme Court.
McConnell has been mostly silent since then and has been loath to comment on any of Trump's three indictments this year. The two found common cause again in the candidacy of Cameron, who was the beneficiary of Trump's endorsement during the hard-fought Republican primary for governor.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
1. West Virginia
2. Montana
3. Ohio
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. Wisconsin
7. Pennsylvania
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Florida
Analysis: Senate map remains offensive opportunity for Republicans
In a presidential contest cycle, Senate races don’t get the same kind of attention when there’s still a year to go until Election Day. But the start of the second fundraising quarter earlier this month brought a host of new candidate names – some declared and some still biding their time – that will help shape the race for control of the chamber in 2024 and the ultimate power dynamics for whoever is president in 2025.
With more candidates launching their campaigns this month, the prospect of competitive primaries has become more real – especially on the Republican side. That’s especially true in the top three seats most likely to flip, which represent the GOP’s best chances to pick up the one or two seats they’d need to control the chamber, depending on who wins the presidency. (Rankings are based on CNN’s reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.)
West Virginia’s GOP primary – mainly between the governor and a congressman – was already brewing, but it’s looking even more contentious with outside groups like the Club for Growth’s political arm touting the millions they’re planning to spend. This race will be a marquee battle between the national GOP’s more establishment forces and the conservative outside group. And, as in other races like Montana and Nevada, this one will test the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s new strategy of picking sides in primaries.
It’s impossible to talk about Republican primaries without discussing former President Donald Trump. Ever since 2016, loyalty to him has been a key litmus test for the GOP – often much more than actual conservatism. But adherence to his election conspiracy theories has sometimes hurt Republicans in general elections, with the 2022 midterms being a prime example.
The chairman of the NRSC, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, has endorsed Trump. And for now, at least, the former president appears to be playing along. CNN reported that he’s informed two House Freedom Caucus members whom he’s previously backed – in West Virginia and Montana – that they won’t have his support for the Senate. (In Montana, Rep. Matt Rosendale hasn’t yet announced his campaign but is expected to challenge the NRSC’s preferred candidate.)
This month’s ranking isn’t all about primary drama, however. In Pennsylvania, Republicans breathed a major sigh of relief in May when election denier Doug Mastriano, fresh off his 15-point gubernatorial loss, decided not to run. The expectation that Dave McCormick will get into the race with a clearer lane – and the GOP’s lack of candidates right now in other states – bumps the Keystone State up one spot on this list as slightly more likely to flip.
Overall, the Senate map remains an offensive opportunity for Republicans. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats most likely to flip next year, an independent holds one and Republicans hold two – a breakdown that’s unlikely to change much, although the order of the ranking will likely evolve in the months to come.