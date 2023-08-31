Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds during a brief gaggle with reporters after a speech in Covington, Kentucky. The incident is similar to an episode McConnell experienced at the US Capitol in late July.
The statement comes as McConnell moved behind the scenes to reassure his allies and donors he can do his job — even as questions persist over how long the 81-year-old Kentuckian will stay as Republican leader.
“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending doctor for the Capitol, said in a statement released through McConnell’s office.
“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” added Monahan. McConnell’s office has previously said that his freezes were due to lightheadedness and dehydration.
McConnell, who has served for 16 years as the GOP leader, the longest of any Senate leader in history, has repeatedly made clear he’s staying in his job until the end of next year when the 118th Congress ends — something his confidantes say hasn’t changed even after his recent health scares.
But McConnell has consistently sidestepped questions about whether he would run for leader in the next Congress, which begins in 2025. And there’s some initial chatter among a handful of rank-and-file Republicans to try to force a special conference meeting to talk about their party’s leadership after McConnell’s latest incident, according to a person familiar with the matter.
No meeting has been called and it’s unclear if one will be. It takes just five GOP senators to call for a meeting, and then at that point it would be scheduled by Sen. John Barrasso, the GOP conference chairman. Even if they have a meeting, there’s no mechanism to force a vote on the party’s leadership. That wouldn’t happen until after the 2024 elections. But such a meeting would draw more focus on McConnell’s health.
While it’s uncertain if Republicans will force such a meeting, the Senate GOP conference is set to meet for its usual weekly meeting next Wednesday, giving the GOP leader the opportunity to address his conference for the first time on the matter.
Following a recent concussion after falling and hitting his head in March, coupled with his two public frozen moments, Republican senators and aides told CNN they are doubtful he will try to run for the job again – potentially opening up the GOP leadership role for the first time since McConnell took the reins in 2007.
McConnell, who disdains the focus on his health, has so far refused to publicly disclose the reason why he froze up for roughly 30 seconds two separate times this summer — the latest on Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky — other than his aides saying he felt “lightheaded” and that he would consult a physician.
The topic did not come up when the GOP leader later attended a Wednesday fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for a Senate seat in Indiana. Several sources said that McConnell didn’t discuss his viral moment from earlier in the day.
But two attendees told CNN that he engaged with the crowd and acted normally, reassuring his donors and allies that he can do the job. Asked about McConnell, Banks said that the Republican leader was “sharp” and “engaging” and “very dialed in on my race and following closely.”
“Tough as nails,” another attendee said when describing McConnell’s demeanor.
President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday that he spoke earlier in the day with McConnell.
“You know, he was his old self on the telephone, and having a little understanding of dealing with neurosurgeons and people,” Biden said. “One of the leading women on my staff’s husband is a neurosurgeon as well. It’s not at all unusual to have a response … when you got a severe concussion, it’s part of recovery. And so I’m confident he’s going to be back to his old self.”
And following the episode on Wednesday, McConnell was on the phone with several GOP senators — including his potential successors — to tell them he was fine.
“The leader sounded like his usual self and was in good spirits,” said Ryan Wrasse, a spokesman for Senate GOP Whip John Thune, who spoke to the GOP leader.
Kelley Moore, a spokeswoman for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, confirmed McConnell spoke with the West Virginia Republican, a member of his leadership team.
“Sen. Capito said the leader sounded fine and she looks forward to seeing him on Tuesday when the Senate returns,” Capito’s spokeswoman said.
McConnell’s last freeze-up occurred right before senators left for a five-week August recess. Some at the time wanted more information about McConnell’s health — questions that are bound to intensify next week when they return to session.
“Obviously his first responsibility is to the voters of Kentucky,” GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota told CNN in July. “But once you become the leader, your responsibilities obviously are with other constituents, mainly, at least in his case, 48 of his closest friends.”
Cramer said at the time that McConnell “should tell us if something bigger is going on,” adding: “Clearly there’s a greater responsibility for transparency.”
Thune and Barrasso and Sen. John Cornyn are seen as likely successors to McConnell, but they have continued to support him even during his health scares.
Asked before the recess if he was preparing to run for leader, Cornyn said: “Those elections won’t be until November 2024. So just the short answer is, there’s nothing to prepare for.”
___
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
1. West Virginia
2. Montana
3. Ohio
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. Wisconsin
7. Pennsylvania
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Florida
Analysis: Senate map remains offensive opportunity for Republicans
In a presidential contest cycle, Senate races don’t get the same kind of attention when there’s still a year to go until Election Day. But the start of the second fundraising quarter earlier this month brought a host of new candidate names – some declared and some still biding their time – that will help shape the race for control of the chamber in 2024 and the ultimate power dynamics for whoever is president in 2025.
With more candidates launching their campaigns this month, the prospect of competitive primaries has become more real – especially on the Republican side. That’s especially true in the top three seats most likely to flip, which represent the GOP’s best chances to pick up the one or two seats they’d need to control the chamber, depending on who wins the presidency. (Rankings are based on CNN’s reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.)
West Virginia’s GOP primary – mainly between the governor and a congressman – was already brewing, but it’s looking even more contentious with outside groups like the Club for Growth’s political arm touting the millions they’re planning to spend. This race will be a marquee battle between the national GOP’s more establishment forces and the conservative outside group. And, as in other races like Montana and Nevada, this one will test the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s new strategy of picking sides in primaries.
It’s impossible to talk about Republican primaries without discussing former President Donald Trump. Ever since 2016, loyalty to him has been a key litmus test for the GOP – often much more than actual conservatism. But adherence to his election conspiracy theories has sometimes hurt Republicans in general elections, with the 2022 midterms being a prime example.
The chairman of the NRSC, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, has endorsed Trump. And for now, at least, the former president appears to be playing along. CNN reported that he’s informed two House Freedom Caucus members whom he’s previously backed – in West Virginia and Montana – that they won’t have his support for the Senate. (In Montana, Rep. Matt Rosendale hasn’t yet announced his campaign but is expected to challenge the NRSC’s preferred candidate.)
This month’s ranking isn’t all about primary drama, however. In Pennsylvania, Republicans breathed a major sigh of relief in May when election denier Doug Mastriano, fresh off his 15-point gubernatorial loss, decided not to run. The expectation that Dave McCormick will get into the race with a clearer lane – and the GOP’s lack of candidates right now in other states – bumps the Keystone State up one spot on this list as slightly more likely to flip.
Overall, the Senate map remains an offensive opportunity for Republicans. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats most likely to flip next year, an independent holds one and Republicans hold two – a breakdown that’s unlikely to change much, although the order of the ranking will likely evolve in the months to come.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at athe US Capitol in Washington on June 13. McConnell moved behind the scenes to reassure his allies and donors he can do his job after he froze for the second time in as many months in public.