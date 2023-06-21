UNITED NATIONS — Praising yoga as "a way of life," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed poses ranging from cobra to corpse alongside a multinational crowd Wednesday at the U.N. headquarters as he kicked off the public portion of his U.S. visit.

With a checkerboard of made-in-India yoga mats covering the U.N.'s spacious north lawn, Modi stopped and bowed at a statue of the assassinated Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi before saying in brief remarks that yoga was an all-ages, portable practice accessible to all faiths and cultures.

"It is a very old tradition, but like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also living and dynamic," Modi said. "Yoga is truly universal."

While yoga is a means to physical fitness, mental calm and emotional contentment, "it is not just about doing exercise on a mat. Yoga is a way of life," the leader of the world's most populous nation said.

For Modi, who arrived Tuesday in New York on a trip that will offer plenty of time to discuss global tensions, highlighting an ancient pursuit of inner tranquility was a savvy and symbolic choice. He has made yoga a personal practice and a diplomatic tool.

Taking his spot on a mat amid the throng of a thousand or more, the 72-year-old Modi participated over the next 35 minutes in breathing exercises, meditation, backbends and other poses.

The event honored the International Day of Yoga, which Modi persuaded the U.N. to designate in 2014 as an annual observance. This year's version set a Guinness World Record, announced on-scene, for most nationalities — 135 — at a yoga lesson. It drew actor Richard Gere, singer-actor Mary Millben, New York Mayor Eric Adams, U.N. General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, among other dignitaries. Secretary-General António Guterres, who is at a conference in Paris, sent a video greeting.

Demonstrators' shouts across the street could be heard during the meditative utterances of "Om." About 200 Modi supporters and 50 critics rallied, kept apart by barriers and closely watched by New York police.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist, last visited the U.N. during the 2021 General Assembly, where he said "all kinds of questions have been raised" about the world body's effectiveness on matters including climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and terrorism.

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful group, and has been elected to a two-year seat several times.

The prime minister flew to Washington later Wednesday afternoon and joined first lady Jill Biden for a visit to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. President Joe Biden and the first lady also hosted Modi at the White House for a private dinner and a musical tribute to the regions of India performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, a Washington, DC-area dance studio.

At the White House, the Bidens presented Modi, a hobby photographer, with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th century as the official gift to mark the visit. The president also presented Modi with a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. The first lady gave Modi a signed, first edition copy of "Collected Poems of Robert Frost."

Modi spoke about the emphasis India places on education, integrating learning and training. "Our goal is to make this decade a 'tech decade' or 'tech-ade,'" the prime minister said, speaking in Hindi.

Modi will hold formal talks with Biden in the Oval Office on Thursday, take question from reporters, address a joint meeting of Congress and be honored with a White House state dinner. A State Department luncheon will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The U.S. has been looking to India as a key partner on matters that include checking China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. India wants to bolster military and trade connections with the U.S.

Human rights advocates want Biden to press Modi on human rights issues, both international and within India. The Indian government defends its record and insists that the nation's democratic principles remain rock-solid.