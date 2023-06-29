NEW YORK — Former Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the war-torn country as it fights Russian aggression.
Pence, who this month launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for president, has been deeply critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
He has called on the U.S. to deliver more military aid to the country and criticized GOP rivals who have questioned the ongoing U.S. involvement, saying there is no room in the party for “Putin apologists" and pushing back against those who want the U.S. to take on a more limited role on the world stage.
Pence spent roughly 12 hours in the country Thursday, according to an adviser, with stops in Moshchun, Bucha and Irpin, according to NBC News, which traveled with him.
People are also reading…
“I’m here because it’s important that the American people understand the progress that we’ve made and how support for the Ukrainian military has been in our national interest,” he told the network. “I truly do believe that now, more than ever, we need leaders in our country who will articulate the importance of American leadership in the world.”
In addition to his meeting with Zelenskyy, Pence received multiple briefings, including one from Ukrainian officials on the country's current security situation and one on allegations of human rights violations by Russians accused of abducting Ukrainian children in a bid to weaken Ukrainian resolve, the adviser said.
Pence also participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor Ukrainians killed during the defense of Moshchun during Russia’s offensive and visited the destroyed Romanov Bridge, where he was briefed on the civilian evacuation efforts.
Pence visited St. Andrew’s Church and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in Bucha, the site of a civilian mass burial site, and laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv.
The trip was the second by Pence to the region. In March 2022, he made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian border with Poland, where he crossed into Ukraine and helped deliver aid to the flood of refugees who escaping the war's initial invasion.
Both trips were arranged by Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian humanitarian aid organization.
Pence's GOP rivals have been far less eager to push for more U.S. involvement in Ukraine, reflecting broader skepticism within the party.
A February poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only about a quarter of Americans — 26% — believe the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict, down from as high as 40% in March 2022. Among Republicans that number is even lower, with the number saying the U.S. should have a major role dropping to just 17%.
Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who are also seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, have said the defense of Ukraine is not a vital U.S. national security interest. Trump has stressed the humanitarian cost of the war and called for its end. DeSantis once called the Russian invasion a “territorial dispute," but later walked back those comments in the face of criticism.
This morning's top headlines: Smoky haze over US; Trump's waning GOP support; MLB's perfect game
Smoky haze over US; Trump's waning GOP support; MLB's perfect game; and more morning headlines.
Canadian officials say heavy rain in Quebec in recent days missed the places where wildfires are most active, and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, as long as the fires continue. Smoke from the wildfires has lowered curtains of haze on broad swaths of Canada and the United States, pushing into southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and moving into parts of West Virginia. Canadian officials say it is the nation’s worst wildfire season ever. Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says smoke will drift across Quebec and Ontario over the next few days, and that air quality will deteriorate as a result.
Trump's GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Sixty percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump. That number is down slightly from April, when 68% of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner. The poll found 38% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Trump, up from 30% in April. The dip suggests some Republicans could be growing weary of Trump’s never-ending legal drama.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics. It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — but none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors. The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee on Wednesday blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, handing down the rulings shortly before the statutes were set to go into effect. The ruling is similar to roadblocks that federal courts have thrown up against Republican-dominant states in their pursuit to prevent young people from receiving transgender health care. The judges blocked portions of the law that would have banned transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy. In the Tennessee case, the judge did not block a ban on gender-affirming surgeries for youth.
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible. The announcement was made late Wednesday afternoon, hours after the Coast Guard said that debris from the submersible had arrived at a port in Newfoundland. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board. Examining the wreckage is a key part of the investigation. The Coast Guard says the "presumed human remains” will be brought to the United States, where medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis.
France will deploy 40,000 police officers overnight to quell violence that engulfed cities and towns in the wake of a deadly police shooting, France’s interior minister said Thursday. Scores of police officers have been injured, according to ministers. The justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, gave a figure of 130 police officers injured. “All this has to stop,” the minister declared. He gave no details about the types and seriousness of the injuries. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who oversees the police, later gave a higher figure of 170 injured. He said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at Upper East Side penthouses in New York and on West Coast decks in recent weeks. And he has two more fundraisers in Manhattan on Thursday evening that will close out an end-of-quarter campaign blitz. His team believes it'll will put him on strong financial footing for a 2024 White House contest expected to set spending records. Hollywood's Jeffrey Katzenberg is a major Democratic donor and co-chair of Biden’s campaign. He says there's “no urgency right now” for Biden to raise or spend vast sums because Biden lacks a credible primary threat and the election is 16 months away.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. Powell said Thursday that tougher regulations put in place following the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults. But Powell says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals. He didn't provide details, but other Fed officials have said banks should be required to hold more capital in reserve to guard against loan losses. That's likely to face resistance from the banking industry and some congressional Republicans.
Police release video of officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and ending a mass shooting at a Texas mall
Police have released video footage of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall. The edited body camera video was released Wednesday. It shows the officer grabbing his rifle and running towards gunfire at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6. He shot 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia about four minutes after the attack began. The video was released a day after a grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. Authorities say Garcia was an avowed white supremacist and had no criminal record. Police haven't established a motive for the attack.
Canadian police say a professor and two students have been stabbed during a class on “gender issues” at a university in the Canadian city of Waterloo and a suspect has been taken into custody. The wounds were non-life threatening, police said, adding the motive for the attack at the University of Waterloo was not immediately clear. The suspect was being questioned by investigators. Nick Manning, associate vice-president of communications for the university, identified the suspect as a member of “the university community” but declined to confirm the individual is a student. Manning said the stabbing occurred in Philosophy 202, which, according to the university website, focuses on “gender issues.”
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.” Manager Guy Oseary says the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He says the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. Promoter Live Nation has confirmed the postponement of the tour, which had been set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. The manager says details about rescheduled dates will be shared soon.
The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago. Bedard is a highly skilled offensive forward who's drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard is the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history. Chicago took Patrick Kane first in 2007 and he helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cup championships. Anaheim selected Sweden forward Leo Carlsson second, followed Columbus picking Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli. Russian forward Matvei Michkov had to wait until the seventh selection to be drafted by Philadelphia.