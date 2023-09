WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a man who stays in motion — enthusiastically greeting tourists at the Capitol, dashing overseas last week to the G7 summit of industrial world leaders, raising funds back home to elect fellow Republicans to the House majority.

Beneath the whirlwind of activity is a stubborn standstill, an imbalance of power between the far-right Republicans who hoisted McCarthy to the speaker's role yet threaten his own ability to lead the House.

It's a political standoff that will be tested anew as the House returns this week from a long summer recess and McCarthy faces a collision course of difficult challenges — seeking to avoid a government shutdown, support Ukraine in the war and launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

"They've got some really heavy lifting ahead," said the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, John Thune of South Dakota.

McCarthy, of California, is going to "have his hands full trying to figure out how to navigate and execute," Thune said.

Congress has been here before, as has McCarthy in his nearly two decades in office, but the stakes are ever higher, with Republicans powered by an increasingly hard-right faction that is refusing to allow business as usual in Washington.

With former President Donald Trump's backing, McCarthy's right flank pushed him into the speaker's office at the start of the year only after he agreed to a long list of conservative demands — including the ability to call a quick vote to "vacate the chair" and remove him from office.

That threat of an abrupt ouster hovers over McCarthy's every move, especially now.

“We've got a lot of work to do,” McCarthy told reporters late Monday at the Capitol, brushing off calls for his removal.

To start, Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month, or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. There's just 11 working days for Congress to act once the House resumes Tuesday.

McCarthy and his team will pitch a stopgap funding bill, through Nov. 1, according to a leadership aide granted anonymity to discuss the private talks. But as McCarthy convenes lawmakers for a private huddle, even the temporary funding is expected to run into opposition from his right flank.

Facing a backlash from conservatives who want to slash government funding, McCarthy may be able to ease the way by turning to another hard-right priority: launching a Biden impeachment inquiry over the business dealings of the president's son Hunter Biden.

Trump, the GOP front-runner to confront Biden in the 2024 election for the White House, faces more serious charges of wrongdoing — including the federal indictments over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden and his refusal to return classified documents to the government.

Starting a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden could help appease Republican allies of Trump.

For McCarthy, running the two tracks — a government funding process alongside an impeachment drive — is an unusual and politically fraught undertaking.

"He's being squeezed," Brad Woodhouse, a veteran Democratic operative, said of McCarthy. Woodhouse is now a senior adviser to the Congressional Integrity Project, which is preparing to criticize Republicans over the Biden impeachment probe.

The White House said Biden is not involved in his son's business dealings.

But Trump's allies among House Republicans are working furiously to unearth any links between Biden and his son's business as they portray Hunter Biden as trading on the family name for financial enrichment and seek to erode public support for the president.

Republicans have not yet been able to produce evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.

"Speaker McCarthy shouldn't cave to the extreme, far-right members who are threatening to shut down the government unless they get a baseless, evidence-free impeachment of President Biden," White House spokesman Ian Sams said. "The consequences for the American people are too serious."

Meanwhile, a more than $1 trillion deal McCarthy and Biden negotiated earlier this summer over the debt limit appears to be falling apart.

“There’ll be a lot of arguing and fighting back and forth on funding, appropriations and all of these issues,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., exiting McCarthy's office. She said her priority “red lines” for the spending debate include the impeachment inquiry and no money for COVID-19 mandates or vaccines.

Conservatives powered by the House Freedom Caucus are insisting federal spending is rolled back to 2022 levels and they want to add other priorities.

If not, they say they will oppose a temporary measure that would keep government running.

"We must rein in the reckless inflationary spending, and the out-of-control federal bureaucracy it funds," the Freedom Caucus said at the end of August.

With command of dozens of votes, the hard right can deny McCarthy the support he needs to pass a Republican bill on its own. Relying on Democrats for votes would bring other problems for McCarthy if he is seen as disloyal to his ranks.

The conservatives want to beef up border security and address what Republicans deride as the "weaponization" of the Justice Department's prosecutions — including of those charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. They also want to end what they call the Pentagon's "woke" policies that try to provide diversity, equity and inclusion to military service personnel.

Congress also has a pending request from the White House to provide an additional $40 billion on three fronts — including some $21 billion in military and humanitarian relief for Ukraine as it battles the Russian invasion and $12 billion to replenish federal disaster aid after floods, fires and other problems, including to curb the flow of deadly fentanyl at the U.S. border with Mexico.

McCarthy vowed there won't be any "blank check" for Ukraine as he works to appease Republicans who want to end U.S. involvement in overseas affairs, particularly involving Russia.

While the shutdown is the more pressing problem for McCarthy, the Biden impeachment inquiry is his bigger political gamble.

McCarthy signaled an impeachment inquiry is coming, but there is "no date circled on the calendar," said a person familiar with his thinking and granted anonymity to discuss it.

