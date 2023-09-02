WASHINGTON — Republican support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms control legislation in decades with bipartisan support, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, on June 25, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press
That's led to a gap between Democrats and the GOP on the issue of guns that has widened in the last year. Democrats have consistently outpaced Republicans and Independents in their belief that gun laws in the U.S. should be strengthened, but GOP support has dropped even further behind, the poll found.
Most Democrats, 92%, want gun laws made stronger, in line with their views in a UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll conducted in July 2022. But Republican desire for more expansive legislation has dropped to 32% from 49% last summer and Independents’ support also declined slightly to 61% from 72%.
“We’ve tried to legislate things for years without a lot of success, and I don’t really think law and regulation are the answer to our problems,” said Robert Lloyd, 57, of Booneville, Arkansas, who is a registered Republican but says he has “lost faith in both sides.” “I think our problems go way beyond guns.”
Yet despite the political divide, both sides believe it’s important to reduce mass shootings that plague the nation, the poll found. Majorities of Americans say they would support some additional restrictions on guns, particularly background checks and red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to remove weapons from a person believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Even with GOP and Independent headwinds on more restrictions, lawmakers could still find support: Enforcing background checks on all potential gun buyers earns bipartisan support, with 93% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans in favor.
The AP-NORC poll highlights the complicated feelings Americans have around guns, particularly as the U.S. is on track to hit a record-high number of mass shootings in one year, gun violence is up in cities around the nation and President Joe Biden is vying for reelection next year and is pushing a platform restricting guns that was all but politically unthinkable for fellow Democrats as recently as Barack Obama’s term.
“I have grandkids now, and they both have bulletproof backpacks to go to school,” said Democrat Gina Suits, 58 of Brookfield, Wisconsin, outside Milwaukee. “I really feel stricter gun laws and the banning of assault weapons needs to happen. It’s our children.”
“If you really believe in gun laws, vote,” she said. “So we can get people in to make laws to save our children.”
Biden has said the law passed last year after a deadly mass shooting in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school didn’t go far enough. He’s routinely called for banning so-called assault weapons, a political term to describe guns most often used in mass shootings with the capacity to kill a lot of people quickly.
Assault weapons and handguns are seen for sale Jan. 16 at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield, Ill. Republican support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms control legislation in decades with bipartisan support, a new poll finds.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
The issue even came up in the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, when two of the eight candidates onstage were asked how they would manage an increase in school shootings. Neither talked about gun control. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he'd send violent criminals to prison. Technology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said he'd put more police officers on the streets.
Overall, stricter gun laws are desired by a majority of Americans, regardless of what the current gun laws are in their state. That desire could be tied to some Americans’ perceived impact of what fewer guns could mean for the country — namely, fewer mass shootings. As of Aug. 21, there have been at least 33 mass killings in the U.S. so far in 2023, leaving at least 163 people dead, not including shooters who died, according to a database maintained by the AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.
That puts the country on a faster pace for mass killings than in any other year since 2006, according to the database, which defines a mass killing as one in which four or more people are killed, not including the perpetrator, within a 24-hour period.
“I don’t think anybody should own a gun,” said Independent April Gambrell, 47, who is married to a police officer and lives outside Tampa, Florida. Her husband has weapons at home in a locked safe, but she said it doesn't make her feel much safer and she worries about people who are untrained to use guns. “I don’t think it’s safe. It’s horrible that kids have to be brought up in this world today, and instead of talking out your problems, people want to use a weapon.”
More than eight in 10 Americans (85%) say it’s extremely or very important to them to prevent mass shootings, with bipartisan commitment to this idea, according to the poll. Nearly all Democrats (95%) and 81% of Republicans say it’s important to reduce mass shootings.
Any partisan divide appears to come down to whether people believe gun-restricting measures will ultimately prevent the attacks. Overall, though, 59% of Americans expect that if it were harder for people to legally obtain guns in the United States, there would be fewer mass shootings. Democrats are especially convinced of this (83%), with just one-third of Republicans in agreement.
History of the NRA
National Rifle Association, from 1871-2022
The National Rifle Association (NRA) has gone through a metamorphosis since its founding after the Civil War. Created to improve marksmanship among soldiers and recruits, it at first cooperated with the federal government on concealed weapon permits and other laws regulating firearms.
Over time, however, the NRA grew into a powerful organization that opposed almost all gun control measures. It created a lobbying arm, raised a substantial war chest, and developed largely unrivaled influence over lawmakers. The NRA actively helped to block efforts to ban assault rifles after the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six staff members.
More recently, a gunman killed at least 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. The NRA’s role was further put under the microscope given that the mass shooting occurred just days before the organization’s annual meeting in Houston, less than 300 miles away from Uvalde, and its speakers list included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz, both of whom exert tremendous political power over the issue of gun safety and have been adamant supporters of the NRA.
Gun control groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and March for Our Lives have been challenging the NRA’s primacy among politicians and at the polls in recent years. In 2020,
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit demanding its dissolution, alleging top leadership diverted funds for their personal use. Five months after that lawsuit was filed, the organization filed for bankruptcy, which was blocked by a judge as was James’ original lawsuit in 2022.
To see how the NRA became what it is today,
Stacker compiled a timeline of its history, from its founding to its current court battles. All information was gleaned from historical records, primary documents, and news and legal accounts. You may also like: 50 facts about guns in America
Keith Homan // Shutterstock
1871: NRA is created
Union Army veterans Col. William C. Church and Gen. George Wingate worried about the poor marksmanship among their troops. They founded the
National Rifle Association to teach rifle skills. Fellow Civil War veteran Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who was also a former governor of Rhode Island and U.S. senator, became the organization’s first president. The group is chartered by the state of New York.
Corbis // Getty Images
1872: NRA buys first rifle range
With $25,000 from New York state, the NRA bought part of what was the
Creed family farm to use as a rifle range for the New York State National Guard. Renamed Creedmoor, the range opened a year later and began holding annual matches. Nearby streets are named after weapons: Winchester Boulevard, and Range, Musket, Pistol, and Sabre streets.
The range was bought by the state in 1907 and closed.
Paul Thompson // Getty Images
1920s: Arm of NRA proposes requiring permits
The National Revolver Association, part of the NRA, first proposed requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon in the 1920s. Other aspects of the NRA’s legislation: adding five years prison time if a gun was used in a crime, prohibiting the sale of a gun to a non-citizen, imposing a one-day waiting period before a purchaser could take possession of a gun, and opening records of gun sales to police.
Nine states quickly adopted the legislation.
Kirn Vintage Stock // Getty Images
1934: NRA helps draft National Firearms Act
The NRA helped President Franklin Roosevelt draft the Natinal Firearms Act, a response to Prohibition-era violence. Machine guns, sawed-off shotguns, and other weapons were taxed and were required to be registered. “I have never believed in the general practice of carrying weapons,” NRA President
Karl T. Frederick told Congress. “I do not believe in the general promiscuous toting of guns. I think it should be sharply restricted and only under licenses.” But he refused to go along with restricting the sale of pistols.
Keystone-France // Getty Images
1938: NRA backs Federal Firearms Act
The NRA again supported the Federal Firearms Act of 1938. The legislation was written into law and required manufacturers, importers, and gun dealers to get a federal license; prohibited felons from buying guns; and demanded gun sellers keep records.
Imagno // Getty Images
1967: California bans open carry
The NRA came out in strong support of California’s
Mulford Act, which banned the open carry of firearms. The law was passed after armed Black Panthers began patrolling to guard against police brutality. Two dozen Black Panthers carrying weapons entered the state Capitol in May as lawmakers considered the legislation before being disarmed by the state police.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1968: NRA limits Gun Control Act
Congress imposed new restrictions on gun sales with the
Gun Control Act following the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother, Robert Kennedy, and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. The new law limited mail-order gun purchases, required all weapons to carry serial numbers, and restricted felons, those who abused drugs, and those who were mentally ill, from buying weapons.
Provisions it did not include: a national gun registry or licenses for all gun carriers. The NRA had opposed them, raising President Lyndon B. Johnson’s ire, who called it “a powerful lobby, a gun lobby.”
Bettmann // Getty Images
1971: NRA creates lobbying arm
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, or the ATF, killed a member of the NRA who was hiding a cache of illegal weapons. In response, the NRA created a
lobbying arm called the Institute for Legislative Action. A Texas lawyer named Harlon Carter, who had led the Border Patrol in the 1950s, was chosen to head it.
Duane Howell // Getty Images
1977: Hardliner takes control of NRA
A hardliner named Harlon Carter ran up against older members of the NRA who tried to curtail his power by cutting his staff. He organized
a takeover at the NRA’s annual convention in 1977 and became the group’s executive vice president. Another hardliner, Neal Knox, took over the Institute for Legislative Action. Suddenly, the NRA group opposed all types of gun control.
"You don’t stop crime by attacking guns,” Carter said. “You stop crime by stopping criminals.”
FPG // Getty Images
1980: NRA backs Reagan for president
The NRA made its first endorsement for president in 1980 and wound up backed a winner:
Ronald Reagan. As governor of California, Reagan had signed the Mulford Act into law. He was a lifelong member of the NRA but supported some gun control measures—particularly after the attempt on his life that wounded his press secretary, Jim Brady.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1986: NRA wins rollback of gun sale restrictions
The NRA saw years of lobbying succeed with the passage of the
Firearms Owners’ Protection Act. It rolled back restrictions on buying, selling, and transporting weapons across state lines that were included in the 1968 Gun Control Act. The pull off the passage of the legislation, the NRA donated $1.4 million to candidates for Congress during the 1984 elections.
Consolidated News Pictures // Getty Images
1993: NRA challenges passage of Brady Bill
When John Hinckley tried to kill President Ronald Reagan in 1981, he also shot press secretary Jim Brady in the head. Twelve years later, the
Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act passed, requiring a background check for those buying firearms. The electronic National Instant Criminal Background Check System went online in 1981. The NRA argued unsuccessfully in court that the Brady Act and the NICS were unconstitutional infringements on states’ rights.
Jean-Erick PASQUIER // Getty Images
1994: NRA opposes restrictions on semiautomatic weapons
The NRA opposed the
Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which banned the manufacture, ownership, or transfer of AR-15s and other semiautomatic weapons. Another provision limited magazines to 10 bullets. It was prompted by a number of mass shootings, including one on the Long Island Railroad in New York and another at a law firm in San Francisco.
Kim Kulish // Getty Images
1999: After Columbine, NRA continues to oppose waiting periods
After the
Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado, the NRA continued to oppose a waiting period for handgun purchases and a limit of one gun a month for individual purchases, but said it would consider background checks at gun shows and bar juveniles with felony convictions from buying guns. It also went forward with its annual meeting in Denver, though it was scaled down and was met by protests.
John Preito // Getty Images
2000: ‘From my cold dead hands’
Actor Charlton Heston, NRA president from 1998 to 2003, famously stood before NRA members at the group’s 2000 convention, raised a rifle over his head, and said, “
From my cold dead hands.” Heston was rallying them against the presidential candidacy of Vice President Al Gore. “I want to say those fighting words for everyone within the sound of my voice to hear and to heed, and especially for you, Mr. Gore,” he said. “From my cold, dead hands.” The phrase was from a slogan the NRA used on a series of bumper stickers.
mark peterson // Getty Images
2004: Federal assault weapon ban expires
The federal
assault weapon ban was allowed to expire in 2004. Congressmen and women who voted for the ban were opposed by the NRA at the polls.
Gilles Mingasson // Getty Images
2005: NRA helps win immunity for gun manufacturers
The NRA pushed for immunity for gun manufacturers from civil lawsuits rising out of crimes committed with guns. The
Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act was signed by President George W. Bush and derailed attempts to hold manufacturers liable for crimes. The NRA praised the law as “a vitally important first step toward ending the anti-gun lobby’s shameless attempts to bankrupt the American firearms industry through reckless lawsuits.”
The White House // Getty Images
2006: NRA opposes confiscating guns during emergencies
The NRA challenged an order from the New Orleans police chief to his officers to confiscate firearms from residents after Hurricane Katrina flooded the city. The NRA won a temporary injunction. Later, the Disaster Recovery Personal Protection Act barred the seizure of firearms during emergencies.
David Howells // Getty Images
2012: NRA rejects gun controls after Sandy Hook massacre
After 20 first-graders and six adults were shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, by a gunman using a semiautomatic weapon, the NRA again rejected demands for more gun controls. The group’s executive vice president, Wayne LaPierre, instead called for armed police officers in every school in the country and announced an NRA training program. The Washington Post reported some senior officials in the group thought it should take a
less confrontational approach.
Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images
2013: NRA blocks assault weapon ban
Following the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, President Barack Obama pushed to reinstate the
ban on assault weapons. Although a majority of Americans backed tighter gun controls, the NRA instituted a campaign to “Stop the Gun Ban.” The U.S. Senate voted it down, 60 to 40.
AFP // Getty Images
2018: “March for Our Lives” confronts NRA
After the shooting at
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the NRA released a video saying “the mainstream media love mass shootings,” accusing journalists of using them “to juice their ratings and push their agenda.” The organization again resisted calls for stricter gun laws. A student-led group called March for Our Lives grew out of the tragedy to challenge the NRA and organized massive protests in Washington D.C. and across the country calling for new gun control laws.
Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images
2019: NRA faces upheaval in leadership
Retired U.S. Marine Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North accused the NRA’s executive vice president, Wayne LaPierre, of ousting him as president. North had alleged financial misbehavior by the group’s leadership. LaPierre in turn accused North of threatening to release “damaging” information about him in a letter to NRA board members,
some of whom subsequently resigned. Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James began investigating the organization’s tax-exempt status and its charitable foundation.
Scott Olson // Getty Images
2019: Russian activist tries to infiltrate NRA
Also in 2019, a Russian gun rights activist Maria Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring with a Russian official to infiltrate the NRA. The FBI said her goal was to use the NRA to establish contact with officials and influence U.S. foreign policy in favor of Russia. She was released in October and deported to Moscow.
Mikhail Japaridze // Getty Images
2020: New York attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2020 filed a lawsuit to
dissolve the NRA, accusing its leaders of diverting millions of dollars from the organization to pay for their lavish lifestyles. Their failure to manage the NRA’s funds had contributed to a loss of more than $64 million in only three years, she charged. Among the alleged misappropriation of funds: trips to the Bahamas and private jets.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
2021: NRA fails in bankruptcy bid
The NRA tried and failed to use bankruptcy laws to evade Letitia James’ attempt to shut the group down. A federal bankruptcy judge ruled in May that it
could not use a bankruptcy claim “to address a regulatory enforcement problem.” Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said the NRA would keep fighting for gun rights. James tweeted: "The @NRA does not get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions, and our case will continue in New York court... We sued the @NRA to put an end to its fraud and abuse, and now we will continue our work to hold the organization accountable."
mark peterson // Getty Images
2022: Judge blocks lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA
In early March 2022, a judge blocked New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit attempting to put the NRA out of business.
In his 42-page decision, Justice Joel M. Cohen of the New York County Supreme Court in Manhattan wrote, “The Complaint does not allege that any financial misconduct benefited the NRA, or that the NRA exists primarily to carry out such activity, or that the NRA is incapable of continuing its legitimate activities on behalf of its millions of members.” He continued: “The Complaint does not allege the type of public harm that is the legal linchpin for imposing the ‘corporate death penalty’.”
While James’ attempt to dissolve the NRA was blocked, Cohen did say that
14 of James’ other claims could move forward, including potentially ousting longtime CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre (pictured here). “[James’] allegations concern primarily private harm to the NRA and its members and donors, which if proven can be addressed by the targeted, less intrusive relief she seeks through other claims in her Complaint,” Cohen wrote. According to his decision, James described LaPierre’s abuse of power, exploitation, and “general disregard for corporate governance” in “meticulous detail.”
After the judge’s ruling, James tweeted that she is
reviewing her legal options. Though she said she was disappointed by the result, she hopes to continue to expose the alleged “fraud, abuse, and greed permeate through the NRA and its senior leadership.”
NRA President Charles Cotton also released a statement in response to the judge’s decision. “The message is loud and clear: the
NRA is strong and secure in its mission to protect constitutional freedom,” he said. Meanwhile, despite the NRA’s attempted bankruptcy filing, their lobbying expenditures are on track with $650,000 in the first quarter of 2022 versus $870k during the same period in 2021, according to Open Secrets.
Joe Raedle // Getty Images
