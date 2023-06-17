WASHINGTON — Moments after Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hoarded classified documents and then conspired to obstruct an investigation about it, the Republicans in Congress had his back.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy dashed off a fundraising email decrying the “witch hunt" against the former president and urging donors to sign up and “stand with Trump.”
Across the Capitol, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell steered clear of criticizing the former president, saying only, "I’m not going to start commenting on the various candidates we have for president.”
And at a public meeting in the Capitol basement, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared the case against Trump to the federal prosecution of people at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, suggesting in both instances it was the Justice Department, not the defendants, under scrutiny.
The mounting legal jeopardy Trump finds himself in has quickly become a political rallying cry for Republicans, many of whom acknowledged they had not fully read the 49-page federal indictment but stood by the indicted former president, adopting his grievances against the federal justice system as their own.
It’s an unparalleled example of how Trump has transformed the Republican Party that once embraced “law and order” but is now defending, justifying and explaining away the grave charges he faces with multiple counts of violating the Espionage Act by hoarding classified documents containing some of the country's most sensitive national security secrets.
At the same time, Trump is rewriting the job description of what it means to lead a major American political party. Making another run for the White House, Trump is attacking the U.S. justice system that is foundational to democracy and emboldening Republican lawmakers to follow along.
“Stand with Trump,” tweeted Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the fourth-ranking House GOP leader.
“I will be standing right next to President Trump tonight in total support,” tweeted Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama before he dashed to join the former president at his private Bedminster golf club for a campaign event after the federal court hearing.
“I stand by him right now,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., outside the Capitol. “Ten toes down.”
Despite two impeachment trials, New York state charges of hush money payments to a porn star, a pair of probes into Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election and now the federal case over his classified documents, Trump has shown an ability to not just withstand legal scrutiny but to thrive off it.
As Trump's defenders in Congress see it, he will rise politically, precisely because of all the investigations against him. Republicans in Congress are reframing the historic indictment of a former president as an unfair political persecution.
“I’ve been pretty clear on this all the way through: I think the country is very frustrated, when you don’t feel like there’s equal justice.” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.
“This president hasn’t even been out of office for four years, but you’re holding him to a standard you’ve never held anybody else to.”
Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida said the case smacks of a “two-tier” justice system, adding that constituents tell her they “never in a million years would have voted for Trump, but this is insane.”
“A bogus investigation,” said Donalds.
“Political hit job,” said Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, who said he did read the whole indictment.
Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio said Trump is merely the “latest victim” of the Justice Department. He announced he would be blocking all DOJ nominees unless the attorney general changes course.
“If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, we will grind his department to a halt,” Vance said in a statement.
Republicans also see the federal case against Trump as a winning political strategy to motivate aggrieved voters to the polls in 2024 elections, when the House and one-third of the Senate will be up for another term alongside the presidential nominees.
House Republicans are fundraising off the indictment, and the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Richard Hudson, joined Trump on the plane from a campaign rally in Georgia to one in North Carolina where the congressman introduced the former president on stage.
“A lot of people are going to vote,” Trump told the Bedminster crowd. “They know what we’ve gone through.”
In a 37-count indictment, prosecutors alleged Trump knowingly stored highly sensitive national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and then schemed to provide false information to investigators who tried to retrieve the government papers. He could face a potentially lengthy prison sentence, if convicted.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said, “The Trump indictment speaks for itself."
“And the trial will speak for itself,” Jeffries said.
Some Republicans acknowledge that Trump’s hoarding of the documents — in dozens of boxes in the bathroom, on a ballroom stage and spilled in a storage room – was problematic. Prosecutors said the papers included material about nuclear programs, defense and weapons capabilities, among others, some of the most secret information the U.S. government owns.
Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump should have never stored the documents at his home, but suggested there was no real harm done since Trump didn’t appear to give away the documents to China, Saudi Arabia or other countries.
Only a few GOP voices in Congress dared to publicly raise serious questions about Trump’s behavior.
“The real question is, why did he do it?” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the only Republican senator who voted twice to convict Trump in the impeachment trials. “Why should the country go through all this angst and turmoil when all he had to do is turn in the documents when asked?”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said of what she’s seen in the indictment, “it looks pretty damning to me.”
Over $200 billion from the infrastructure law has been spent. Here's what's left.
In November 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The IIJA's aim is simple, but sweeping: to use
nearly $1 trillion to update the country's roads, bridges, railways, and broadband internet. These improvements are sorely needed. In 2021, the U.S. experienced a water main break every two minutes and nearly half of all public roads in the country were in "poor or mediocre condition," according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.
In the nearly two years since the act went into law,
more than 32,000 projects have been funded nationwide through the IIJA. Notable highlights include upgrades to San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge; funding the construction of the Hudson Tunnel, which connects New Jersey to New York City; and funding for the deployment of high-speed internet to remote tribal communities. Projects both large and small have benefitted every U.S. state. The General used federal funding data from the White House on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and data on announced and awarded funding projects to rank states by the percentage of their initial funding amounts still available as of April 20, 2023. Per the White House report, $428 billion was directly allocated to states based on a variety of factors including a general formula for road miles and bridges in "poor" condition.
Announced funding, which is captured from agency press releases, is preliminary and nonbinding and therefore may be contingent on grantees meeting certain requirements. Awarded funding, on the other hand, has been downloaded from
USAspending.gov and represents actual obligations, which are defined as legally binding agreements that will result in outlays, either immediately or in the future.
Unlike announced funding, which provides the maximum amount a grantee may receive (subject to meeting certain requirements as noted above), awarded funding represents the sum of all obligations under that award as of the data date of the USAspending report, which is current as of March 31, 2023, and does not necessarily represent the final award amount.
However, states running low on funds need not panic.
Additional funding is available for states or localities on an application basis; Montana has spent or allocated more than its original disbursement amount, for example.
Read on to find out how much your state has spent on infrastructure over the past two years, and what industries have been or will be improved the most.
#51. Montana
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.9 billion ($4,105 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.6 billion
--- Transportation: $1.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $3.0 billion
--- Broadband: $148.6 million
--- Other: $761.1 thousand
#50. Wyoming
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 5.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($4,215 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion
--- Transportation: $848.8 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.6 billion
--- Broadband: $18.0 million
--- Other: $308.5 thousand
#49. New Mexico
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 19.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.7 billion ($1,416 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion
--- Transportation: $1.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.3 billion
--- Broadband: $421.8 million
--- Other: $25.0 thousand
#48. Alaska
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 20.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.9 billion ($5,377 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.9 billion
--- Transportation: $2.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $970.3 million
--- Broadband: $407.5 million
--- Other: $59.6 million
#47. North Dakota
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 26.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($2,507 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.0 billion
--- Transportation: $883.6 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion
--- Broadband: $14.2 million
--- Other: $592.3 thousand
#46. Kentucky
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 37.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.5 billion ($901 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.4 billion
--- Broadband: $64.0 million
--- Other: $3.5 million
#45. Louisiana
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 37.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($988 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.5 billion
--- Transportation: $3.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion
--- Broadband: $2.9 million
--- Other: $6.9 million
#44. Colorado
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 41.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.1 billion ($612 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.6 billion
--- Transportation: $2.2 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion
--- Broadband: $109.8 million
--- Other: $1.5 million
#43. Arkansas
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 41.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.0 billion ($955 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.9 billion
--- Transportation: $2.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $560.7 million
--- Broadband: $39.6 million
--- Other: $2.4 million
#42. Utah
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 43.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.0 billion ($659 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.2 billion
--- Transportation: $1.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $904.5 million
--- Broadband: $21.5 million
--- Other: $838.5 thousand
#41. Mississippi
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 44.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.5 billion ($843 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion
--- Transportation: $1.7 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $751.4 million
--- Broadband: $46.3 million
--- Other: $6.0 million
#40. Ohio
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 44.8%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $12.8 billion ($602 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $7.1 billion
--- Transportation: $5.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion
--- Broadband: $6.5 million
--- Other: $4.6 million
#39. Arizona
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 45.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($546 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.3 billion
--- Broadband: $177.7 million
--- Other: $1.7 million
#38. Oklahoma
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 45.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.8 billion ($782 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $530.7 million
--- Broadband: $322.7 million
--- Other: $1.0 million
#37. Michigan
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 47.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $10.8 billion ($564 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.7 billion
--- Transportation: $4.7 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $896.6 million
--- Broadband: $106.1 million
--- Other: $6.5 million
#36. South Dakota
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.8 billion ($1,595 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.5 billion
--- Transportation: $979.5 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $380.7 million
--- Broadband: $90.7 million
--- Other: $537.1 thousand
#35. Illinois
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $17.8 billion ($718 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $9.0 billion
--- Transportation: $6.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $121.5 million
--- Other: $7.8 million
#34. Washington
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $8.6 billion ($558 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.3 billion
--- Transportation: $3.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion
--- Broadband: $106.0 million
--- Other: $51.9 million
#33. Maine
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.4 billion ($858 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $874.2 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $280.1 million
--- Broadband: $6.5 million
--- Other: $28.2 million
#32. Tennessee
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 50.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $8.0 billion ($564 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.0 billion
--- Broadband: $6.0 million
--- Other: $3.3 million
#31. Pennsylvania
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 50.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $17.8 billion ($683 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $8.9 billion
--- Transportation: $6.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $6.6 million
--- Other: $3.4 million
#30. Iowa
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.1 billion ($778 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion
--- Transportation: $2.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $381.2 million
--- Broadband: $13.5 million
--- Other: $5.5 million
#29. West Virginia
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.4 billion ($1,204 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.1 billion
--- Transportation: $1.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $539.8 million
--- Broadband: $5.7 million
--- Other: $882.8 thousand
#28. Florida
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.9%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $19.1 billion ($413 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $9.2 billion
--- Transportation: $6.7 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $7.4 million
--- Other: $5.8 million
#27. Nevada
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.0 billion ($607 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.9 billion
--- Transportation: $1.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $416.2 million
--- Broadband: $37.1 million
--- Other: $1.3 million
#26. Oregon
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.4 billion ($602 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion
--- Transportation: $1.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $505.4 million
--- Broadband: $88.8 million
--- Other: $38.5 million
#25. Nebraska
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($734 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.4 billion
--- Transportation: $1.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $358.7 million
--- Broadband: $45.8 million
--- Other: $898.4 thousand
#24. North Carolina
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $10.4 billion ($460 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.9 billion
--- Transportation: $3.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.0 billion
--- Broadband: $23.9 million
--- Other: $13.6 million
#23. Virginia
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 53.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $10.1 billion ($546 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.7 billion
--- Transportation: $3.8 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $917.1 million
--- Broadband: $6.7 million
--- Other: $5.6 million
#22. Rhode Island
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($1,079 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $926.5 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $247.6 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $672.4 thousand
#21. Missouri
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.8%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $9.0 billion ($659 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.1 billion
--- Transportation: $3.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $848.1 million
--- Broadband: $103.3 million
--- Other: $4.0 million
#20. Alabama
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.8%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.0 billion ($620 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $504.2 million
--- Broadband: $55.5 million
--- Other: $4.9 million
#19. California
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $44.6 billion ($511 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $20.0 billion
--- Transportation: $15.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $4.6 billion
--- Broadband: $176.5 million
--- Other: $36.1 million
#18. Hawaii
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($814 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $935.2 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $214.1 million
--- Broadband: $22.9 million
--- Other: $167.0 thousand
#17. Idaho
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.9%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($688 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.3 billion
--- Transportation: $1.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $290.3 million
--- Broadband: $31.6 million
--- Other: $8.7 million
#16. Connecticut
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.0 billion ($730 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion
--- Transportation: $2.2 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $377.3 million
--- Broadband: $5.7 million
--- Other: $17.0 million
#15. Kansas
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.8 billion ($571 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.7 billion
--- Transportation: $1.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $361.0 million
--- Broadband: $15.5 million
--- Other: $235.6 thousand
#14. Vermont
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.2 billion ($1,502 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $972.0 million
--- Transportation: $714.2 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $251.7 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $580.5 thousand
#13. Minnesota
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.8 billion ($518 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $437.5 million
--- Broadband: $97.1 million
--- Other: $2.1 million
#12. Massachusetts
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $9.3 billion ($579 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion
--- Transportation: $3.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $680.4 million
--- Broadband: $15.1 million
--- Other: $8.5 million
#11. Georgia
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $12.4 billion ($487 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.3 billion
--- Transportation: $4.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $882.7 million
--- Broadband: $42.9 million
--- Other: $4.6 million
#10. Wisconsin
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($527 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $575.5 million
--- Broadband: $39.7 million
--- Other: $2.2 million
#9. Texas
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $35.4 billion ($501 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $15.0 billion
--- Transportation: $12.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $15.5 million
--- Other: $9.8 million
#8. South Carolina
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.1 billion ($484 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion
--- Transportation: $2.2 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $337.4 million
--- Broadband: $6.0 million
--- Other: $3.3 million
#7. New Hampshire
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.0 billion ($613 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $855.2 million
--- Transportation: $619.3 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $226.0 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $4.3 million
#6. New Jersey
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.6%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $13.5 billion ($604 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.6 billion
--- Transportation: $4.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion
--- Broadband: $6.1 million
--- Other: $3.9 million
#5. Indiana
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $8.8 billion ($527 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.6 billion
--- Transportation: $3.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $593.5 million
--- Broadband: $5.8 million
--- Other: $1.5 million
#4. New York
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $26.9 billion ($555 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $10.9 billion
--- Transportation: $9.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.9 billion
--- Broadband: $16.9 million
--- Other: $6.4 million
#3. Washington D.C.
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($1,804 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $924.8 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $280.3 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $1.3 million
#2. Maryland
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.9%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.4 billion ($481 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $539.8 million
--- Broadband: $6.0 million
--- Other: $1.7 million
#1. Delaware
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 63.6%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.4 billion ($850 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $866.1 million
--- Transportation: $650.9 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $209.4 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $355.4 thousand
