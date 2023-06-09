WASHINGTON — Many minority lawmakers and voting rights activists see this week's Supreme Court decision ordering Alabama to redraw its congressional districts as a stunning victory with the potential to become a major stepping stone for undoing political maps that dilute the strength of communities of color.

Hank Sanders, a former Alabama state lawmaker, knew there would be a decision since the court heard arguments in the case last fall. He did not anticipate being happy with the outcome, given the conservative-leaning court's previous rulings essentially gutted some of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

"I was afraid they were going to go ahead and wipe out section 2," he said, referring to the part of the law at stake in the Alabama case.

He was at his law office Thursday in Selma, scene of one of the most pivotal moments in the Civil Rights Movement, when news of the 5-4 ruling in favor of Alabama's Black voters was announced.

"It was a surprise that was good for my day," he said.

How the decision will affect similar lawsuits against political maps drawn in other states is unclear, though voting rights groups say the ruling provides firm guidance for lower courts to follow.

The court majority found that Alabama concentrated Black voters in one district, while spreading them out among the others to make it much more difficult to elect more than one candidate of their choice. Alabama's Black population is large enough and geographically compact enough to create a second district, the judges found. Just one of its seven congressional districts is majority Black, in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

Similar maps were drawn in other states, primary by Republican-controlled legislatures.

Kareem Crayton, the Brennan Center's senior director for voting and representation, called the court's decision "a welcome surprise" and said challenges to the maps in Louisiana and Georgia were the most similar to the Alabama case.

While it was considering the Alabama case, the Supreme Court placed a hold on a lower court ruling in Louisiana allowing creation of a second majority-Black district. That's now likely to be lifted. A federal judge last year also ruled that some of Georgia's U.S. House and state legislative districts likely violated the Voting Rights Act, but he allowed the districts to be used in the 2022 elections because it was too close to the election to redraw them.

Maps in all three states could have to be redrawn for the 2024 elections.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said the court's action reaffirmed his own belief that Louisiana's map, drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature, violated the law.

"As I said when I vetoed it, Louisiana's current congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act," he said. "Louisiana's voting population is one-third Black. We know that in compliance with the principles of the Voting Rights Act, Louisiana can have a congressional map where two of our six districts are majority Black."

Rep. Troy Carter, a Black Democrat representing Louisiana's lone district that is majority Black, said the Legislature should immediately convene to draw a second majority-minority district.

"This Supreme Court ruling is a win not just for Alabamians but for Louisianans as well," Carter said in an emailed statement. "Rarely do we get a second chance to get things right — now Louisiana can."

In Georgia, Bishop Reginald Jackson, a plaintiff in one of the lawsuits challenging the state's congressional map, said he was ecstatic when he heard about the ruling and hopes it will boost their case.

He said he became involved in the lawsuit amid concerns that the state's Black population increased while the number of Black congressional representatives decreased with the last round of redistricting.

"So how could you have less Black representation when you have more Blacks moving into the state than before?" said Jackson, who presides over 534 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia with over 90,000 parishioners.

The Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana cases mean Black voters will likely have an opportunity to elect candidates in three additional districts, said Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, one of the organizations that spearheaded voting rights challenges in the states.

She said other plaintiff groups' litigation in Texas could mean additional districts where minority voters "have the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice that don't exist now."

Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, a Democrat who chairs the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, said the case was a "major win for voting rights."

With the current court's decisions in other areas, such as last year's overturning of the constitutional right to abortion, she was concerned about the direction the justices would take with voting rights. She was relieved to see Thursday's outcome.

"As we are seeing the Latino community rise in many ways, we want to ensure that Latino power is translated into Latino political power," Neave Criado said.

Latinos and whites share an equal proportion of the Texas population, about 40% each, according to 2022 census figures.

Similar section 2 claims have been brought against numerous voting districts used for state legislatures and local governments around the country.

Attorney Mark Gaber argued a case this week alleging Washington's state legislative districts diluted the voting strength of Hispanic residents and will be arguing a similar case next week involving Native Americans and North Dakota's state legislative districts. He thinks Thursday's ruling will strengthen the case.

In Alabama, the question is what happens next. Steve Marshall, the state's Republican attorney general, said in a statement that he expects to continue defending the challenged map in federal court, including at a full trial.

The persistence of anti-Black hate crimes is an American tradition: What more than 30 years of federal data tells us The persistence of anti-Black hate crimes is an American tradition: What more than 30 years of federal data tells us Over 60% of all reported hate crimes are racially motivated At least 1,500 anti-Black hate crimes have been reported every year since 1991 Complete data based on official hate crime reporting is limited There are 3 main reasons why hate crimes go unreported Opportunity for nuanced conversation and data