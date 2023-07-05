CHICAGO — As Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, one demographic group seems notably lacking: women.

More than a dozen candidates seek the nomination, including several long shots who announced bids in recent weeks, in what is the party's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is the only woman in the bunch.

America has never had a female commander in chief and Republicans historically focused less on electing female candidates in general than the Democratic Party. While women make up more than 50% of the population, they are underrepresented in public office at the municipal, state and federal levels.

In recent years, organizations helped women win elections in higher numbers and capture races at the same rate as men. Still, they are much less likely than men to run for office, even if they are equally qualified, research shows.

Women accounted for roughly 21% of the major party candidates for U.S. Senate last year and about 31% of U.S. House candidates, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. That follows election cycles in which each party had a record number of women elected. Women constitute less than one-third of the U.S. House and Senate and 31% of statewide elected offices, even with a record 12 female governors after last year's midterms.

Only five Republican women, including Haley, have undertaken prominent presidential campaigns this century, compared with 12 Democrats, including six in 2020.

Former tech executive Carly Fiorina was the lone top female candidate in the last open GOP presidential primary in 2016. Republicans encouraged more women to run for federal office since then, but the 2024 contest is unique in that it includes a former president, Donald Trump, who has made sexist attacks against women who challenge him, including Fiorina.

Trump's presence, along with the increasingly toxic and violent sexism women face as candidates, may be the biggest deterrent.

"It really takes a particular personality to be willing to have that kind of fortitude, and I'm not sure that there are any examples of it being worth it," said Lauren Leader, founder of All in Together, which works to get more women involved in the political process.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who was seen as a potential 2024 Republican candidate, said in a radio interview that she is focused on her job and, with Trump in the race, "right now I don't see a path for victory with anybody else."

That sentiment did not prevent long shots such as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum from running.

Female presidential candidates face sexist assumptions about who is tough enough — or masculine enough — for the office, a theme that surfaced repeatedly.

In the run-up to the Faith & Freedom Coalition gathering of conservatives last month, evangelical Christian leader Ralph Reed suggested GOP presidential candidates need to take stronger positions on abortion restrictions, saying they need "a little bit of a testosterone booster shot."

Trump continues to be the favorite for the nomination despite his sexism, a recent civil court verdict ordering him to pay $5 million to a woman for sexual assault and defamation, and his other legal troubles.

Haley both played down and leaned into her gender and race — she is of Indian descent and the daughter of immigrants.

Asked during a June CNN town hall what it would mean to be the first female president, Haley responded that she does not think about it much. If it happens, she said, "it will be nice to have that out of the way."

At a recent gathering of conservative women, Haley praised women as results-oriented, able to prioritize and balance and not having "near the drama that the guys have."

When women do not run or even consider it, that's now the biggest challenge to more gender parity in public office, researchers and advocates say. Some groups are trying new recruiting approaches.

One organization, She Should Run, conducted research about what might motivate more women to seek office. The group found it was not enough to encourage women to run to close the gender gap. Instead, women were more motivated by the idea of shaping policy around issues disproportionately affecting them, such as reproductive rights and climate change, founder and CEO Erin Loos Cutraro said.

The group held webinars for people passionate about those issues and worked to help them see how they might get involved, including by running for office. So far, a record number of people participated in the sessions, the group said, with many attendees not having considered running for office when they registered. The goal is to help some of them see an opportunity, whether that is in 2024 or years from now.

The group, which encouraged about 40,000 women to run for office since forming in 2011, has a goal of reaching 250,000 by 2030.

Republicans long shunned so-called identity politics, while Democrats worked for decades to see more women elected through groups such as EMILY's List. However, organizations formed in recent years had success in electing Republican women to Congress in 2020 and 2022.

