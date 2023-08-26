WASHINGTON — Thousands converged Saturday on the National Mall for the 60th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington, saying a country that remains riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill his dream.

"We have made progress, over the last 60 years, since Dr. King led the March on Washington," said Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum. "Have we reached the mountaintop? Not by a long shot."

The event was convened by the Kings' Drum Major Institute and the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network. A host of Black civil rights leaders and a multiracial, interfaith coalition of allies rallied attendees on the same spot where as many as 250,000 gathered in 1963 for what is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice and equality demonstrations in U.S. history.

Saturday's gathering was a precursor to the actual anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963 March on Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will observe the march anniversary Monday by meeting with organizers of the 1963 gathering. All of King's children were invited to meet with Biden, White House officials said.

Saturday's event was shot through with contrasts to the initial, historic demonstration. Speakers and banners talked about the importance of LGBTQ and Asian American rights. Many who addressed the crowd were women after only one was given the microphone in 1963.

Pamela Mays McDonald of Philadelphia attended the initial march as a child. "I was 8 years old at the original March and only one woman was allowed to speak — she was from Arkansas where I'm from — now look at how many women are on the podium today," she said.

For some, the contrasts between the size of the original demonstration and the more modest turnout Saturday were bittersweet. "I often look back and look over to the reflection pool and the Washington Monument and I see a quarter of a million people 60 years ago and just a trickling now," said Marsha Dean Phelts of Amelia Island, Florida. "It was more fired up then. But the things we were asking for and needing, we still need them today."

Yolanda King, the 15-year-old granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., roused marchers with remarks from the same spot her grandfather gave the "I Have A Dream" speech 60 years ago.

"If I could speak to my grandfather today, I would say I'm sorry we still have to be here to rededicate ourselves to finishing your work and ultimately realizing your dream," she said. "Today, racism is still with us. Poverty is still with us. And now, gun violence has come for places of worship, our schools and our shopping centers."

Sharpton promised more demonstrations to push back against injustices, new and old.

"Sixty years ago Martin Luther King talked about a dream. Sixty years later we're the dreamers. The problem is we're facing the schemers," Sharpton said. "The dreamers are fighting for voting rights. The schemers are changing voter regulations in states. The dreamers are standing up for women's right to choose. The schemers are arguing whether they are going to make you stop at six weeks or 15 weeks."

After the speeches, the crowd marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Several leaders from groups organizing the march met Friday with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the civil rights division, to discuss a range of issues, including voting rights, policing and redlining.

