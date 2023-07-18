WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication he could soon be charged by U.S. prosecutors.

New federal charges, on top of existing state and federal counts in New York and Florida and a separate election-interference investigation nearing conclusion in Georgia, would add to the list of legal problems for Trump as he pursues the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In the Florida case, lawyers for Trump and prosecutors sparred in court Tuesday over when his criminal trial concerning the mishandling of classified documents should begin, but the judge put off an immediate decision.

Judge Aileen Cannon said she would issue a written order after the nearly two-hour hearing in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, where lawyers for Trump pressed for an indefinite delay of a trial date.

Prosecutors proposed that the trial begin in December, saying the case is not complex and there’s no need for a lengthy delay. Prosecutor David Harbach told the judge that Trump’s legal team repeatedly suggested he should be treated differently because he’s running for president.

“He should be treated like everyone else,” Harbach said.

Trump disclosed the existence of the Justice Department target letter in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received it Sunday night and that he anticipates being indicted.

Such a letter often precedes an indictment and is used to advise individuals under investigation that prosecutors have gathered evidence linking them to a crime.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, declined to comment.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing and did so again in his Tuesday post.

Legal experts have said potential charges could include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding, in this case Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Smith's team cast a broad net in its investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Biden in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump loyalists stormed the building in a bid to disrupt the certification of state electoral votes in Congress. More than 1,000 people accused of participating in the riot have been charged.

Smith's probe centered on a broad range of efforts by Trump and allies to keep him in office, including the role played by lawyers in pressing for the overturning of results as well as plans for slates of fake electors in battleground states won by Biden to submit false electoral certificates to Congress.

Prosecutors have questioned Trump administration officials before a grand jury in Washington, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was repeatedly pressured by Trump to ignore his constitutional duty and block the counting in Congress of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

They also interviewed other Trump advisers, including former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as local election officials in states including Michigan and New Mexico who were targets of a pressure campaign from the then-president to overturn election results in their states.

A lawyer for Giuliani, who participated in a voluntary interview, said Tuesday he did not receive a target letter.

Trump remains the Republican party's dominant front-runner, despite indictments in New York arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign, and in Florida, which appear to have had little impact on his standing in the crowded GOP field.

The indictments also have helped his campaign raise millions of dollars from supporters, though he raised less after the second than the first.

A fundraising committee backing Trump's candidacy began soliciting contributions just hours after he broke the news of the new letter.

Meanwhile, Trump continued to campaign as usual. He traveled Tuesday to Iowa, where he criticized investigators and tried to make make light of his mounting legal woes as he spoke at a local GOP meeting and taped a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I didn’t know practically what a subpoena was and grand juries. Now I’m becoming an expert,” he told the audience at an Elks Lodge in Cedar Rapids.

Asked about the letter during a news conference in South Carolina, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump's most serious primary challenger, delivered his most forceful critique to date of Trump's inaction on Jan. 6.

"I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn't do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully," DeSantis said. However, he added, "But to try to criminalize that, that's a different issue entirely."

Trump, since leaving office, has increasingly downplayed the events of Jan. 6, describing the rally he held that day as a "lovefest" and "a beautiful thing." He also embraced defendants jailed over their alleged roles in the insurrection, including promising to pardon a "large portion" and to issue an official apology to them if he is reelected to the White House.

One purpose of a target letter is to advise a potential defendant that he or she has a right to appear before the grand jury. Trump said in his post that he has been given "a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment."

