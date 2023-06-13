Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.

The history-making court date, centered on charges that Trump mishandled government secrets that as commander-in-chief he was entrusted to protect, kickstarts a legal process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign and carry profound consequences not only for his political future but also for his own personal liberty.

Trump approached his arraignment with characteristic bravado, posting social media broadsides against the prosecution from inside his motorcade en route to the courthouse and insisting — as he has through years of legal woes — that he did nothing wrong and is being persecuted for political purposes. Inside the courtroom, he sat silently, scowling and arms crossed, as a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in a brief arraignment that ended without him having to surrender his passport or otherwise restrict his travel.

The arraignment, though largely procedural in nature, was the latest in an unprecedented reckoning this year for Trump, who faces charges in New York arising from hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign as well as ongoing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 race.

Always in campaign mode, he swiftly pivoted from the solemn courtroom to a festive restaurant, stopping on his way out of Miami at Versailles, an iconic Cuban spot in the city's Little Havana neighborhood where supporters serenaded Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, with "Happy Birthday." The back-to-back events highlight the tension for Trump in the months ahead as he balances the pageantry of campaigning with courtroom stops accompanying his status as a twice-indicted criminal defendant.

Until last week, no former president had ever been charged by the Justice Department, let alone accused of mishandling top-secret information. The indictment unsealed last week charged Trump with 37 felony counts — many under the Espionage Act — that accuse him of illegally storing classified documents in his bedroom, bathroom, shower and other areas at Mar-a-Lago and trying to hide them from the Justice Department as investigators demanded them back.

The charges carry a yearslong prison sentence in the event of a conviction.

Trump has relied on a familiar playbook of painting himself as a victim of political persecution. He characterized the federal charges against him as “election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election.”

He aired his grievances to hundreds of supporters during a campaign event and fundraiser Tuesday night at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, hours after his court appearance.

Previewing a possible legal defense, Trump said he had a right to go through boxes and separate personal records from government documents. He also said he had not had a chance to review all the materials transferred from the White House before FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago last year.

Trump called special counsel Jack Smith a “thug” who does “political hit jobs” and said, “This day will go down in infamy.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of President Joe Biden, sought to insulate the Justice Department from political attacks by handing ownership of the case last November to Smith, who on Friday declared, "We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone." Smith attended Tuesday's arraignment.

The court appearance unfolded against the backdrop of potential protests, with some high-profile backers using barbed rhetoric to voice support. Though city officials said they prepared for possible unrest, there were few signs of significant disruption.

Trump didn't say a word during the court appearance, other than to occasionally whisper to his attorneys seated on either side of him. He fiddled with a pen and clasped his hands on the table in front of him as the lawyers and the judge debated the conditions of his release.

The magistrate judge presiding over the arraignment directed Trump to not discuss the case with certain witnesses. That includes Walt Nauta, his valet who was indicted last week on charges that he moved boxes of documents at Trump's direction and misled the FBI about it.

Nauta did not enter a plea Tuesday because he did not have a local lawyer with him.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche objected to the idea of imposing restrictions on the former president's contact with possible witnesses, noting they include many people close to Trump, including staff and members of his protection detail.

"Many of the people he interacts with on a daily basis — including the men and women who protect him — are potential witnesses in this case," Blanche said.

Trump showed no emotion as he was led by law enforcement out of the courtroom through a side door.

Though Trump appeared Tuesday before a federal magistrate, the case was assigned to a District Court judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, who ruled in his favor last year in a dispute over whether an outside special master could be appointed to review the seized classified documents. A federal appeals panel ultimately overturned her ruling.

Photos: Protesters, supporters gather in Miami ahead of Trump court appearance