UNITED NATIONS — The 193 member countries of the United Nations on Monday adopted a declaration to reaffirm their commitment to the stalled Sustainable Development Goals.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tried Monday as world leaders gathered in New York to kick-start action to achieve the 17 goals adopted by world leaders in 2015, which developing countries in particular consider crucial to closing the widening inequality gap between the world’s rich and poor countries.

Those commitments were far-reaching and ambitious. Among them: End extreme poverty and hunger. Ensure every child on Earth gets a quality secondary education. Achieve gender equality. Make significant inroads in tackling climate change. Create “universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” And achieve all of this by 2030.

Halfway to that goal, progress is lagging badly — and in some cases going backward.

Guterres told leaders in the crowded General Assembly hall they made “a promise to build a world of health, progress and opportunity for all — a promise to leave no one behind, and a promise to pay for it.”

The 10-page political declaration was adopted unanimously Monday, a day before the start of the UN General Assembly's General Debate, which will see speeches by leaders from across the world.

A group of states led by Russia had threatened to block the declaration but ultimately did not follow up on their threat.

Guterres said that Monday's declaration could be a “game-changer in accelerating SDG progress.”

“The SDGs need a global rescue plan,” he said. He called the summit “the moment for governments to come to the table with concrete plans and proposals to accelerate progress.”

It isn’t just governments that need to step up, Guterres said. He urged activists as well as the business community, scientists, academics, innovators, women and young people to join in working to achieve the goals.

The declaration includes a commitment to financing for developing countries and clear support for a stimulus package worth at least $500 billion annually.

However, the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war and a debt crisis in poor countries have set the goals back.

According to the UN, if things continue as they are, 575 million people will still be living in extreme poverty and more than 600 million living in hunger in 2030.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more effort to achieve the goals.

“We see that the progress we wished for the whole world has slowed down in the fight against poverty and for better coexistence, that we have not achieved as many improvements as we wished for,” he said. “But this is a reason for us to take all the more care that we achieve this necessary progress.”

In light of competition with China and Russia for the favor of the so-called Global South, many Western industrialized nations have recently shown themselves open to making far-reaching concessions.

General Assembly President Dennis Francis told the assembled leaders that the fact that “we are lagging in our promise cannot be the death knell for our blueprint” to “banish poverty from our societies, protect and preserve our planet, and to ensure prosperity for all.” Instead, he said, “bold and transformative action must be prioritized.”

Guterres told Monday’s opening session he was “deeply encouraged” by the political declaration, “especially its commitment to improving developing countries’ access to the fuel required for SDG progress: finance.”

The U.N. chief said it also includes a call to reform the outdated and dysfunctional international financial system and to change the business model so multilateral; development banks, like the World Bank, “can massively leverage private finance at affordable rates to benefit developing countries.”

Heads of state and government from at least 145 countries are expected to take the dais at the 78th summit. Among them will be Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — all expected in the first day. This will be Zelenskyy's first in-person appearance at the United Nations since the Russian invasion of his country — in 2022, the General Assembly voted to grant him special dispensation to submit a prerecorded speech.

But the parade of speakers will be marked by some key absences: While they're all sending representatives, the leaders of the rest of the permanent U.N. Security Council members — France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia — will not make the trip. The presence of Vladimir Putin would certainly have been surprising, but Emmanuel Macron is a regular attendee and this would have been British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first opportunity to address the General Assembly. Macron cited King Charles III's imminent visit; Sunak, a busy schedule.

Top leaders from other major countries, including India — who just played host to the G20 summit in New Delhi this month — and Mexico, are also slated to send ministers in their steads.

The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

