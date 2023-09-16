WASHINGTON — In the months since a single senator froze military promotions over the Pentagon's abortion policy, the uniformed officers affected have been largely silent, wary of stepping into a political fray. But as the ramifications of Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's freeze have grown, more of them are speaking out.

This past week, some of the military's most senior leaders voiced their concerns. They said the damage the holds will do to the military will be felt for years, as young talented officers decide they've had enough and choose to get out.

"We're on the fringe of losing a generation of champions," Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, the head of Air Combat Command, told reporters at a defense conference in Maryland. He said he's talking to his junior officers, many with families, and they are "people who will take a bullet for the nation, the Constitution." But when it comes to dragging their family through this, "there's a red line."

Uniformed military leaders typically avoid commenting on political decisions, not only because they don't want to antagonize lawmakers who can block their future military promotions, but also because they don't want to be seen as challenging civilian control of the military, a core tenet of U.S. government.

But now even the Pentagon's soon-to-be highest military leader is speaking out. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, the military's No. 2 officer as Joint Chiefs vice chairman, will have to fill in as chairman starting Oct. 1 with the retirement of Gen. Mark Milley if his replacement, Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, can't get confirmed in the next two weeks. Brown is also subject to Tuberville's hold.

"We need C.Q. Brown to be confirmed as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs," Grady said Wednesday at the Air and Space Forces Association conference.

Tuberville announced the holds late last year after the Supreme Court overturned nationwide protection of abortion rights, and the Biden administration's civilian Pentagon head, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, responded by instituting a policy that Tuberville says violates federal law. Under the policy, service members, who often do not get a say in where they are assigned, are reimbursed for travel costs incurred for seeking an abortion or other reproductive care if they are serving in a state that outlawed those services.

Tuberville says the policy violates a federal law that says Defense Department funds may not be used for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or where the life of the mother is threatened.

In March, he exercised a privilege that allows any single senator to place a hold on a nomination, except he put a blanket hold on all military general officer nominations and said he would not lift it until the policy is rescinded.

It's not the first time general officer promotions have been frozen by a single senator.

In July 2020, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois put a blanket hold on military promotions in response to reports that Trump was interfering with the promotion of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a witness in the former president's impeachment inquiry. Duckworth dropped the hold two weeks later after learning Vindman was selected for promotion. Vindman retired, citing a "campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation" after delays to his promotion convinced him there was not a viable future for him in the military.

Six months into Tuberville's hold, 315 military officers are now affected, and the impact cuts deeper in some services. In the small and still growing U.S. Space Force, at least eight general officers' nominations are on hold — but that's one third of all of its 25 senior officers. In the Marine Corps, at least 18 general officers among the Corps cadre of 88 can't move to their new commands, or are being stretched too thin by having to cover the duties of their current job while also being responsible for the vacancy they cannot officially fill.

For younger officers stuck in limbo, "the fact that folks can't plan for their moves or get their kids in school" is hurting them, Grady said. "There is a cumulative cost to this and we need to be very attuned to that."

"It's disruptive," said Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of Space Force operations. "The people that we want in the jobs, that we know they're going to be value-added in, we're not in a position to put them there."

However, the head of Army forces in the Pacific, Gen. Charles Flynn, told reporters this past week the holds were not affecting his operations. "I don't see any practical challenges that it's creating in the region," he said, according to a transcript provided by the Army.

Kori Schake, the director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, said while military officers are concerned about the holds and their use as a "political cudgel," it is inappropriate for them to speak out.

"It's not just the president who provides civilian control of the military; constitutionally, Congress also serves that function," Schake said. "We wouldn't want our military criticizing the president's partisan political acts, so we shouldn't want them doing it about Congress, either."

On Thursday, Tuberville watched as Adm. Lisa Franchetti, who would become the first female chief of naval operations, testified about the impact of the holds during her confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Franchetti said if the holds are lifted, it will take three to four months to get the three-star general officers in place, but it will take years to recover from the impact the promotion delays are having on lower-level officers.

"The situation is not instilling confidence in our allies, and it is instilling confidence in our adversaries," said Kelly, a career fighter pilot whose retirement was deferred because of the hold.

