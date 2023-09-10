HANOI — President Joe Biden said Sunday his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi was not about trying to start a “cold war” with China, but rather was part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building U.S. relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing.

“It's not about containing China,” Biden said at a news conference in Vietnam's capital after attending the Group of 20 summit in India. “It's about having a stable base.”

The American president came to Hanoi as Vietnam was elevating the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. That is evidence of how far the relationship has evolved from what Biden referred to as the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War.

The expanded partnership reflects a broader effort across Asia to counter China's influence. Biden has said Vietnam wants to flex a degree of independence, and U.S. companies are seeking an alternative to imports from Chinese factories. He is pursuing possible allies while also trying to soothe tensions with China.

“I think we think too much in ... cold war terms,” Biden said at his news conference. “It's not about that. It's about generating economic growth and stability in all parts of the world. And that's what we're trying to do.”

He added: “We have an opportunity to strengthen alliances around the world to maintain stability. That’s what this trip is all about.”

Biden opened his news conference by saying he had “traveled around the world in five days,” from Washington to New Delhi and now Hanoi, showcasing efforts by his administration to forge alliances. The president will stop in Alaska on the way home Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In response to one question, Biden told reporters he had met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang while in India. The contact is the highest-level interaction between U.S. and Chinese officials since Biden and China's president, Xi Jinping, held talks at last year’s G20 in Indonesia. Xi skipped the India talks and sent Li in his place.

“We talked about stability. ... It wasn’t confrontational at all,” Biden said.

The exchange, between G20 sessions Saturday, was brief, according to a senior Biden administration official. It was not clear who approached whom, but Biden was interested in seeing Li and underscoring his desire to stabilize the up-and-down relationship between the two countries, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden went into meetings with Vietnam's leaders after his arrival in the country. He welcomed the new partnership and said he hoped for progress on climate, the economy and other issues during his 24-hour stop in Hanoi.

“We can trace a 50-year arc of progress between our nations from conflict to normalization to this new elevated status,” Biden said with Nguyễn Phú Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, at party headquarters.

Biden has described himself as being part of the “Vietnam generation” although he did not serve in a war. He was given five draft deferments and was exempted from military service because he had asthma as a teenager.

Biden called Vietnam “a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.” He noted that veterans such as John Kerry, his climate czar, and the late John McCain, a Vietnam POW and Republican senator from Arizona, found ways to build a relationship with Vietnam after the war.

“Both men saw so clearly, as I and so many others did, how much we had to gain by working together to overcome a bitter past,” he said.

Trong pledged that his country will work hard to implement the agreement. "Only then can we say it is a success,“ he pledged.

Biden described the U.S. and Vietnam as “critical partners at what I would argue is a very critical time.” Neither leader specifically discussed how China's economic and geopolitical rise had contributed to their countries' expanded partnership, yet it was hard to explain the mutual embrace without Beijing's growing influence.

Vietnam previously bestowed the same level of relations on China and Russia. Elevating the U.S. suggests that Vietnam wants to hedge its friendships as U.S. and European companies look for alternatives to Chinese factories.

With China's economic slowdown and Xi's consolidation of political power, Biden sees an opportunity to bring more nations, including Vietnam and Cambodia, into America's orbit.

Biden was welcomed upon his arrival in Vietnam with a pomp-filled ceremony outside the mustard-colored Presidential Palace. Schoolchildren lined the steps and waved American and Vietnam flags. Biden watched from an elevated review stand as high-stepping members of the military marched past.

Biden and Trong both expressed happiness over seeing each other again after last meeting some eight years ago in Washington. Biden was vice president at that time.

Trong had some flattering words for Biden, who is running for reelection next year and faces persistent questions at home about his age.

“You have nary aged a day, and I would say you look even better than before," Trong said. "I would say every feature of you, Mr. President, is complimenting your image.” Biden chuckled.

A timeline of the Vietnam War A timeline of the Vietnam War July 1954: Vietnam is split in two by an international conference in Geneva 1955: North Vietnam becomes a communist state while South Vietnam is led by a Catholic nationalist with U.S. backing May 1959: North Vietnam begins building the Ho Chi Minh Trail to transport supplies July 1959: The first U.S. soldiers are killed in South Vietnam September 1960: Ho Chi Minh gives up his party position and Le Duan rises to power in North Vietnam December 1960: The National Liberation Front, later known in the U.S. as the Viet Cong, is formed in South Vietnam with backing from North Vietnam May 1961: The U.S. sends soldiers and helicopters to South Vietnam to help combat the NLF January 1962: Operation Ranch Hand employs the widespread use of Agent Orange in South Vietnam 1963: Ngo Dinh Diem opens fire on a crowd of Buddhist protesters in May and Buddhist monks begin immolating themselves in public spaces in June November 1963: The U.S. backs a coup that assassinates Diem, beginning the first of 12 different governments to leave South Vietnam during the next two years August 1964: Congress passes the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution after the USS Maddox is attacked by North Vietnam torpedo boats November 1964: North Vietnam receives more support from the USSR and China February-March 1965: Operation Flaming Dart launches bombing campaign of North Vietnam August 1965: Operation Starlite marks the first major ground offensive conducted by U.S. troops in Vietnam November 1965: Norman Morrison sets himself on fire in front of the Pentagon to protest the Vietnam War November 1965: The first large-scale battle of the war, the Battle of Ia Drang Valley, kills roughly 300 Americans and injures hundreds more 1966: The number of U.S. troops in Vietnam rises to 400,000 April 1967: Massive protests against the war occur in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco September 1967: Nguyen Van Thieu becomes president of South Vietnam under a new constitution January 1968: The Tet Offensive begins March 16, 1968: U.S. troops murder more than 500 civilians at the My Lai Massacre March 1968: President Johnson halts some bombing of Vietnam in the face of public backlash September 1969: Ho Chi Minh dies of a heart attack December 1969: The U.S. begins the first draft lottery since World War II 1969-1972: U.S. troops are gradually pulled out of Vietnam February 1970: Henry Kissinger meets with Le Duc Tho for secret peace negotiations March 1969-May 1970: The U.S. conducts Operation Menu, a series of secret bombings in Cambodia May 4, 1970: National Guardsmen open fire on antiwar protesters at the Kent State shooting June 1970: Congress repeals the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution January-March 1971: Operation Lam Son attempts to cut off the Ho Chi Minh Trail and fails June 1971: The New York Times publishes the Pentagon Papers March-October 1972: North Vietnam launches the Easter Offensive against South Vietnam December 1972: President Nixon launches Operation Linebacker, dropping about 20,000 bombs on densely populated regions in Vietnam January 1973: The U.S. ends the draft lottery and President Nixon signs the Paris Peace Accords February-April 1973: Operation Homecoming sees the return of 591 American prisoners of war from Vietnam January 1975: President Ford says the U.S. will have no further involvement in Vietnam April 1975: The U.S. transports more than 1,000 American troops and 7,000 South Vietnamese refugees out of Saigon as South Vietnam surrenders to Communist forces July 1975: Both North and South Vietnam are officially united under the Communist rule of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam