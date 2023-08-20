Visitors soaking in Grand Teton National Park’s waters have unintentionally caused problems with black bears.

On Aug. 11, a black bear at Phelps Lake found an unattended backpack and consumed human food. This follows three other recent incidents of black bears accessing human items left along lakeshores while visitors were in the water. In the past five years, almost half of all human-black bear conflicts within Grand Teton have occurred around lakes, according to the National Park Service

Proper food storage is mandatory in Grand Teton and visitors are required to secure all attractants for the protection of bears and other wildlife, as well as for human safety. These regulations apply whether you are camping, having a picnic, or swimming.

When a bear is allowed to obtain human food, it can become “food-conditioned” and begin actively seeking unnatural food. When this occurs, a bear’s behavior can become dangerously bold and a threat to public safety.

If you observe a bear accessing human items or acting boldly, report the incident to the nearest visitor center. The earlier park officials know about the bear’s behavior, the more options the park has to prevent further human-bear conflicts and avoid having to lethally remove the bear.

The solution to not creating food-conditioned bears is to properly store all attractants, including food, coolers, clean or dirty cooking gear, pet dishes, toiletries, and anything that has a scent. Keep these items in a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up or use a bear-resistant food storage locker or “bear box,” available in certain locations.

If you recreate at one of the park’s lakeshores, make a plan for what you will do with your food. You could opt to designate someone to stay with your food or leave them in your closed vehicle. Remember to never leave your backpack farther than arm’s reach at all times.

For more information on staying safe in bear country, please visit go.nps.gov/tetonbears.

