WASHINGTON — Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on a jobs-related website for economists originated from leading U.S. universities, according to recent research.
Some economists have long condemned the website, Economics Job Market Rumors, for its toxic content. The site, known by its acronym EJMR, is run by an anonymous individual and is not connected to a university or other institution. That fact had fed speculation that those who posted hateful messages on it were mostly online cranks who might not be economists.
Yet the new research indicates that users of the website include individuals at top-tier colleges and universities, including Harvard, Stanford and the University of Chicago, and many others.
"Our analysis reveals that the users who post on EJMR are predominantly economists, including those working in the upper echelons of academia, government, and the private sector," the paper concluded. It was written by Florian Ederer, a management professor at Boston University, Paul Goldsmith-Pinkham, a finance professor at the Yale School of Management, and Kyle Jensen, an associate dean at Yale.
People are also reading…
A spokeswoman for Harvard declined to comment. Stanford and the University of Chicago did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"It's not just a few bad apples," Ederer said in a presentation Thursday at a conference sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "It's very, very widespread. And the toxicity is widespread."
The revelations have provoked debate on social media among economists about privacy, free speech and online abuse. Some economists, particularly women who have been attacked on the site, say they hope the revelations lead colleges and universities to investigate the postings. Others have expressed concern that the research could lead to a "witch hunt" among those who posted on the site.
Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Goldsmith-Pinkham sought to dispel those concerns, saying the group does not plan on "releasing anything identifying" individuals.
Almost 2,000 people watched a livestream of the paper's presentation Thursday on YouTube. That was far more than the 100 or so who watched other NBER presentations the same day, suggesting widespread interest in the topic among academic economists.
The bigoted content on the website makes women and nonwhite economists often feel unwelcome in a profession that is already struggling to diversify, Goldsmith-Pinkham said. Black Americans, for example, are more likely to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics or other social sciences than in economics.
"The idea that in an anonymous space, people behave in this way, it reflects pretty poorly on the profession," Goldmsith-Pinkham said.
The researchers used publicly available data to determine the internet addresses for about two-thirds of the more than 7 million posts that have been made on the site since 2010. They classified about 10% of those posts as "toxic" because of their racist or sexist content. These posts included the use of racial slurs and assertions that women have smaller brains than men.
About 11% of the postings on EJMR, the researchers found, originated from among several hundred universities, including those they classified as the top 25 research universities. On average, 13% of the posts from universities were considered toxic.
"Things were WAY better when women were focused on rearing children and feeding their husbands," said one post highlighted by the researchers.
"The biggest enemies of America are: Blks," read another.
The site has drawn criticism since at least 2017, when Alice Wu, an undergraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, wrote a paper highlighting the sexist nature of many of the postings on the site.
In response to her paper, Olivier Blanchard, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and emeritus economics professor at MIT, called the website a "cesspool." Blanchard added that the site had "become a breeding ground for personal attacks of an abusive kind."
Anya Samek, an economics professor who was first attacked on the site in 2009, said the site persists because there has been no way to hold it accountable. She said she hopes the universities that are being identified as sources of some of the posts will take steps to prevent future abuse.
"I would like to see universities take some action to make sure there's no hate speech online coming from their own offices," Samek said.
This morning's top headlines: Friday, July 21
The United States begins its journey to a record third consecutive Women’s World Cup title with the same confidence it had in winning the last two tournaments. The top-ranked Americans open play against Vietnam, which is no doubt considering the U.S. a daunting challenge in its World Cup debut. The teams meet on Saturday in Auckland at Eden Park. As opponents, the Vietnamese are similar to Thailand, which the Americans thumped 13-0 in the opener at the World Cup four years ago in France.
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix and extreme heat stretches across the American South. Experts say that the lack of cloud cover and high temperatures turn homes into “air fryers." Air conditioning can be a matter of survival. But the resource that is essential for living safely through the extreme heat can come with high electricity bills. Some people say they are rationing air conditioning to avoid bills they can't afford and cooling centers say they are seeing that as well.
When devastating rains swept through the Northeast, farmers in the region were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. Plants were too early to harvest, but are now too late to replant in the abbreviated growing season. Some of the hardest hit farms were located along rivers in Vermont where farmers who'd spent months nurturing tomato, watermelon and other plants saw their efforts wiped out in a matter of hours. Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of the region, surpassing the amount that fell when Tropical Storm Irene blew through in 2011.
The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would give the Federal Aviation Administration more money to hire air traffic controllers. It also aims to address pilot shortages by raising the mandatory retirement age. The measure, passed Thursday, seeks to improve air travel and reauthorize FAA programs for the next five years. Lawmakers in both parties widely supported the bill as they respond to this summer’s wave of cancellations and delays. It passed by a vote of 351-69. The Senate is working on its own version of the legislation. Aviation programs are set to expire Oct. 1 unless Congress approves the measure.
Russian cruise missiles, flying low and hugging the terrain to dodge Ukrainian air defenses, have destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin’s forces expanded their targets early Friday following three days of bombardment of the region’s Black Sea port infrastructure. Local officials said two missiles struck the storage facility, starting a fire, and while workers fought to put it out another missile hit, destroying farm and firefighting equipment in the southern region. The attack was small-scale in comparison with barrages in recent days that put Odesa in Russia’s crosshairs after Moscow tore up a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has released an unclassified document that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden. Republicans say the information is significant as they probe the financial affairs of the President Joe Biden's family, reviving previously debunked claims of financial wrongdoing. House Oversight Chairman James Comer had issued a subpoena to the FBI for the document. It was made public for the first time Thursday. It involves claims a confidential informant made in 2020 about Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings when he served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The White House rejected the information as having been “debunked for years.”
A man who worked as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump’s administration has been convicted of charges that he attacked police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden heard testimony without a jury before he convicted the former official, Federico Guillermo Klein, and a co-defendant, Steven Cappuccio, of assault charges and other felony offenses stemming from the siege. Prosecutors say Klein and Cappuccio joined the battle in a tunnel where rioters engaged in hand-to-hand combat with police guarding a Capitol building entrance.
Lottery dreamers are setting their sights on the growing Mega Millions jackpot now that a ticket worth more than $1 billion finally has been sold for the Powerball lottery. The new jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached an estimated $720 million, making it the game’s fifth highest. It hasn’t yet broken into the top 10 highest lottery wins in U.S. history though. If someone picks all five numbers, plus the gold Mega Ball, they have the option of taking the prize in yearly increments paid over 29 years or a $369.6 million lump sum before taxes. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row has sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. It's the sixth largest in U.S. history. The winner could take the $558.1 million lump sum before taxes, or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments. The store where the winning ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus from the California Lottery. Officials presented a giant symbolic check to the store's owner and family on Thursday. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.
The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending. Actor, writer and comedian Marc Maron was on the picket lines outside Netflix on Friday, saying he had gathered a bunch of his comedian buddies to come out and support their fellow strikers. Other comics on picket lines included “Saturday Night Live” alum Fred Armisen and “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder. In London on Friday, British actors held a solidarity event. They chanted “One struggle, one fight" and “The luvvies, united, will never be defeated,” using a British slang term for actors.
The R&A has made adjustments to the bunkers at Royal Liverpool for the second round of the British Open to prevent so many balls running up against the face. The tournament organizer says the bunkers have been raked “slightly differently” to ensure there is more of a slope down to the center of them. The R&A says "we routinely rake bunkers flat at most Open venues but decided this adjustment was appropriate in light of the dried conditions which arose yesterday.” Some players reportedly complained that the flatness of the bunkers meant balls were rolling too close to the face. That could potentially lead to injuries when players swing their club into bunker walls.