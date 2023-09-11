HONOLULU — The alert level on Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, was downgraded Monday with no infrastructure threatened and no threat of significant ash emission into the atmosphere outside a limited area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
The downgrade came one day after the volcano began erupting again, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Crowds flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.
The current eruption was confined to Kilauea caldera within the park. The observatory said it “does not see any indication of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea volcano and expects the eruption to remain confined to the summit region."
Mike Zoeller, a geologist with the observatory, said by email Monday that the eruption “represents a continuation of longer-term unrest at the Kilauea summit that dates back to late 2020, but it does not herald any heightened unrest beyond the levels that have prevailed since then.”
Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. In 2018, a Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.
This morning's top headlines: 9/11 anniversary; 'The Nun II' top film; NFL Week 1; Novak Djokovic
Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded across the country as Americans looked back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People gathered Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field. Vice President Kamala Harris joined the ceremony at the trade center. President Joe Biden spoke to service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.
North Korean train presumably carrying leader Kim Jong Un departed for Russia, South Korea media say
South Korean media say a North Korean train presumably carrying leader Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the train likely left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday evening and that a Kim-Putin meeting is possible as early as Tuesday. The Yonhap news agency and some other media published similar reports. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service didn’t immediately confirm those details.
Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives
People in Morocco are sleeping in the streets of Marrakech for a third straight night as soldiers and international aid teams in trucks and helicopters begin to fan into remote mountain towns hit hardest by a historic earthquake. The disaster killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise — and the United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected the magnitude 6.8 quake. Amid offers from several countries, Moroccan officials said they are accepting international aid from just four countries: Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. Some foreign search-and-rescue teams arrived on Sunday as an aftershock rattled Moroccans already in mourning and shock.
President Joe Biden has closed a visit to Vietnam by calling on the two countries to improve their collaboration. Biden met Monday in Hanoi with Vietnamese government officials and business leaders. Both sides spotlighted new deals and partnerships between the U.S. and Vietnam. Biden also paid his respects at a memorial to his friend and former colleague John McCain. The late U.S. senator from Arizona was held for more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. Biden will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska before he returns to the White House late Monday.
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. McCarthy needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But the California congressman also is trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. It's a two-track strategy that may be hard to execute. McCarthy faces hard-right Republicans who reject the deal he struck over the summer with Biden on spending levels and are demanding further cuts. Starting a formal Biden impeachment inquiry could help. But the White House says Biden wasn't involved in his son's work.
Like many horrors before it, bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for “The Nun II.” The sequel to the 2018 hit, released in 3,728 theaters by Warner Bros., topped the box office in its first weekend in North American theaters earning an estimated $32.6 million, the studio said Sunday. “The Nun II” bumped Denzel Washington’s “Equalizer 3” to second place in its second weekend. Third place went to another new movie: The third installment of Nia Vardalos’ “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” which earned an estimated $10 million despite largely negative reviews.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a touchdown on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick-6 later in the first quarter and the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the New York Giants again, posting a season-opening 40-0 victory Sunday night.
Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia whose triumph Sunday makes him the oldest man to win the U.S. Open in the professional era. He also moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 entirely as a pro. Only Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events. Medvedev had beaten Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final, and Djokovic was unable to travel to New York last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
So much about Nick Saban’s 17 seasons at Alabama represents unprecedented success in college football football. Even the slightest dip in performance is notable. For any other program, permanent residence in the top 10 of The Associated College football poll for nine consecutive seasons would be celebrated. For the Crimson Tide, there are signs of slippage. No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan held their places atop the AP poll, with Florida State moving up to No. 3 and Texas vaulting to No. 4 after beating ’Bama. The Tide fell to No. 10.