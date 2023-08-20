PHOENIX — Postal worker Eugene Gates Jr. was delivering mail in the suffocating Dallas heat this summer when he collapsed in a homeowner's yard and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

When the 66-year-old died June 20, the temperature was 98 degrees Fahrenheit and the heat index, which also considers humidity, soared over 110 F.

"I will believe this until the day I die, that it was heat-related," said his wife, Carla Gates, though she's still waiting for the autopsy report.

Even when it seems obvious extreme heat was a factor, death certificates don't always reflect its role. Experts say a mishmash of ways more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means we don't really know how many people die in the United States each year because of high temperatures in a warming world.

That imprecision harms efforts to better protect people from extreme heat.

"Essentially, all heat-related deaths are preventable. People don't need to die from the heat," said epidemiologist Kristie L. Ebi, who focuses on global warming's impact on human health as a professor at the University of Washington.

With a better count, she said, "you can start developing much better heat wave early warning systems and target people who are at higher risk and make sure that they're aware of these risks."

About the only consistency in counting heat deaths in the U.S. is that officials and climate specialists acknowledge fatalities are grossly undercounted.

"Deaths are investigated in vastly different ways based on where a person died," said Dr. Greg Hess, the medical examiner for Pima County, Arizona's second most populous county and home to Tucson. "It should be no surprise that we don't have good nationwide data on heat-related deaths."

Many experts say counting excess deaths could better show how extreme heat harms people.

"You want to look at the number of people who would not have died during that time period and get a true sense of the magnitude of the impact," Ebi said, including people who would not have suffered a fatal heart attack or renal failure without the heat.

The excess deaths calculation is often used to estimate the death toll in natural disasters, with researchers tallying fatalities that exceeded those that occurred at the same time the previous year under average circumstances.

Counting excess deaths was used to calculate the human impact of a heat wave in Chicago that killed more than 700 people in July 1995. Researchers also counted excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports just 600 to 700 heat deaths annually in the U.S. A study published last month in the journal Nature Medicine estimated over 61,000 heat-related deaths last summer across Europe, which has roughly double the U.S. population but more than 100 times as many heat deaths.

Dr. Sameed Khatana, a cardiologist at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, said deaths from causes like heart failure in which heat contributed significantly also should be considered.

Khatana participated in research published last year that counted excess deaths in all U.S. counties. The findings suggested that from 2008 to 2017 between 3,000 and 20,000 adult deaths from all causes listed on death certificates were linked to extreme heat. Heart disease was listed as the cause of about half the deaths.

After the Pacific Northwest heat wave in 2021, the Canadian province of British Columbia reported more than 600 deaths due to heat exposure while Oregon and Washington each initially reported a little more than 100 such fatalities.

"It's frustrating that for 90 years public health officials in the United States have not had a good picture of heat-related mortality because we have such a bad data system," said Dr. David Jones, a Harvard Medical School professor who also teaches in the epidemiology department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

There is no uniformity among who does the counting. Death investigations in some places might be carried out by a medical examiner, typically a physician trained in forensic pathology. In other locales, the coroner could be an elected sheriff, or a justice of peace might determine cause of death.

Some states, including Utah and Massachusetts, do not track exposure to extreme heat as a secondary factor in deaths.

The CDC, which is often several years behind in reporting, draws information on heat deaths from death certificate information included in local, state, tribal and territorial databases.

The CDC said coroners and others who fill out death certificates "are encouraged to report all causes of death" but may not always associate contributing causes with extreme heat exposure or include the diagnostic codes for heat illnesses.

Hess said determining environmental heat was a factor in someone's death is difficult and can take weeks or even months of investigation, including toxicological tests.

"If someone was shot in the head, it's pretty obvious what happened there," he said. "But when you find a body in a hot apartment 48 hours after they died, there is a lot of ambiguity."

