Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
As always, be sure to check out our latest episode of
Streamed & Screened, a podcast dedicated to movies and television. This week Bruce Miller and I discuss the state of the actors and writers strikes.
This week’s top headlines include:
Things to know about the Hollywood strikes. Jason Aldean released a controversial new music video. There was an update in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. And style icon Jane Birkin died. — Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises.
Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts.
Learn more here.
Photos: Hollywood goes on strike
Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. Both are with the WGA. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Striking writers and actors take part in a "Bastille Day: Let Them Eat Croissants" rally outside Sony Pictures studio in Culver City, Calif. on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Actor Jason Sudeikis, center, walks a picket line with striking writers and actors, Friday, July 14, 2023, at NBC Universal Studios in New York. The picketing comes a day after the main actors’ union voted to join screenwriters in a double-barreled strike for the first time in more than six decades. The dispute immediately shut down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Actor Sharon Lawrence takes part in a rally by striking writers and actors outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Actor Rosario Dawson attends a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Calif. on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Actor Michelle Hurd carries a sign on a picket line outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Picketers carry signs outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Actor Kevin Bacon carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Actor Dylan Baker carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Actors Chandler Kinney, from left, Bailee Madison, and Malia Pyles carry signs on a picket line outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Actor David Boreanaz, center, carries a sign on a picket line outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Picketers carry signs outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Picketers carry signs outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Picketers carry signs outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Calif. on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Actors Paul Scheer, left, Zoe Lister-Jones, center, and Andrea Savage pose at a fundraiser Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Los Angeles after a group of writer-directors teamed up with the Motion Picture Television Fund to raise money for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) members, Teamsters and other entertainment industry workers who are taking a financial hit by the strikes. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Actor Adam Shapiro poses as he sells his pretzels at a fundraiser Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, after a group of writer-directors teamed up with the Motion Picture Television Fund to raise money for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) members, Teamsters and other entertainment industry workers who are taking a financial hit by the strikes. Shapiro has a side business called Shappy Pretzel Co. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Patton Oswalt, left, talks to the crowd while Andrea Savage listens at a fundraiser Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Los Angeles after a group of writer-directors teamed up with the Motion Picture Television Fund to raise money for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) members, Teamsters and other entertainment industry workers who are taking a financial hit by the strikes. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Actor Paul Scheer speaks to the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Los Angeles after a group of writer-directors teamed up with the Motion Picture Television Fund to raise money for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) members, Teamsters and other entertainment industry workers who are taking a financial hit by the strikes. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Actor David Boreanaz carries a sign on a picket line outside NBC in Rockefeller Center on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
