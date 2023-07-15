On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The House has passed a sweeping defense bill that provides a pay raise for service members but strays from traditional military policy with Republicans add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care.
» Iowa’s ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy has been signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, but a judge is still considering abortion advocates’ request to put the restrictions on hold.
» The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971.
» A Long Island architect has been arrested in connection with three of the long-unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
People are also reading…
» Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines.
» French fighter jets trailed red-white-and-blue smoke over Paris monuments and families held picnics around France to celebrate Bastille Day.
» A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike.
» IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months.
» A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans.
» The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Drone footage shows shark lurking near surfers in California, and more of today's top videos
Incredible drone footage captured near California shows a Great White shark swimming near a group of surfers, what the SAG-AFTRA strike means for Hollywood, and more of today's top videos.
Incredible drone footage captured above San Onofre, California shows a Great White Shark swimming next to surfers, just off of the local beach…
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has gone on strike after talks with studios broke down.
Coin collectors rejoiced after gold was struck in a Kentucky cornfield last month, literally.
Jake Waleri wrestled the serpent on the ground in the Big Cypress National Preserve as the reptile tries to strike him.
The James Webb Telescope has captured a breathtaking new image of the nearest star-forming region to Earth, situated 390 light-years away.
Contain your excitement with this footage of Arctic Fox cubs playing with their parents and exploring their new home. SWNS says their mom has …