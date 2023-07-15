On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The House has passed a sweeping defense bill that provides a pay raise for service members but strays from traditional military policy with Republicans add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care.

» Iowa’s ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy has been signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, but a judge is still considering abortion advocates’ request to put the restrictions on hold.

» The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971.

» A Long Island architect has been arrested in connection with three of the long-unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

» Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines.

» French fighter jets trailed red-white-and-blue smoke over Paris monuments and families held picnics around France to celebrate Bastille Day.

» A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike.

» IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months.

» A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans.

» The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.