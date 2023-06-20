Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 20:
Hunter Biden
President Joe Biden's son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses but avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars.
Hunter Biden, 52, will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will also avoid prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he adheres to conditions set by prosecutors. It's somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time charges are filed in court but not unheard of.
The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden's second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden.
People are also reading…
Read more here:
Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, was charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Prosecutors also filed charges against Tate's brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in a court in Bucharest, Romania's capital, the nation's anti-organized crime agency said.
In a statement, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism alleged the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain.
Get more info here:
Julian Sands
A weekend search for long-missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful, authorities said.
Sands was reported missing in January after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe storms during winter.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the latest search was conducted Saturday by more than 80 search-and-rescue volunteers and deputies, two helicopters and drone crews.
Search teams were flown into remote areas and drones were used to search areas inaccessible to ground crews, the department said in a statement.
Find out more here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Titanic sub missing
Bebe Rexha phone
This morning's top headlines: Missing Titanic sub; Mississippi tornadoes; Biden's AI forum
In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes is searching for a submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. U.S. Coast Guard officials said the search covered 10,000 square miles (26,000 square kilometers) but turned up no signs of the lost sub known as the Titan. Although rescuers planned to continue looking, time was running out because the vessel would have less than two days of oxygen left if it is still intact and functioning.
Officials say multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. State emergency workers are still working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and most injuries have been reported in the town of Louin in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi are without power. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.
President Joe Biden has convened a group of technology leaders in San Francisco to debate the risks and promises of artificial intelligence. The Biden administration is seeking to figure out how to regulate the emergent field of AI, looking for ways to nurture its potential for economic growth and national security and protect against its potential dangers. Biden says, “We’ll see more technological change in the next 10 years that we saw in the last 50 years,” adding that “AI is already driving that change.” His meeting Tuesday included eight technology experts from academia and advocacy groups.
Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. In Fort Worth, Texas, the woman known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, led her annual Walk for Freedom on Monday. The 96-year-old former teacher and activist is largely credited for rallying others behind a campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. This year, Lee became only the second Black person to have her portrait hung in the Senate chamber of the Texas Capitol.
Milwaukee police and fire officials say at least six teenagers were shot around where the city's Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up. The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. Monday outside Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the victims ranged in age from 14 to 19. The shooter was a 17-year-old boy who was also shot. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson stressed that this didn’t happen during Juneteenth celebrations, but as the block party was wrapping up.
Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could threaten the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Bret formed Monday in the central Atlantic. At 11 p.m., it had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It was moving west at 18 mph. The center forecasted that Bret could be a Category 1 hurricane threatening the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday. It could then approach Haiti and the Dominican Republic by the weekend. The center says there is also a possibility the storm could turn north and avoid the islands.
Ukrainian officials say the country's air defenses have downed 32 of 35 Shahed exploding drones Russia launched overnight. Most of them were taken down in the Kyiv region. The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv region in the west of the country near Poland. It exposed gaps in the country’s air protection. Ukraine's air force spokesman says air defense assets can't cover such a broad area. In other Ukraine news, the country's military intelligence chief claimed Russia has mined the cooling system of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The plant’s six reactors are shut down but still need cooling.
President Joe Biden is in California as he ramps up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area. The Democratic president's campaign is building up its coffers and laying strategic foundations for 2024. In the back half of June, Biden’s campaign will have more than 20 fundraisers involving him, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. More than half of the fundraisers are with Biden, who arrived in California on Monday and will be traveling to New York, Maryland and Illinois. In California, Biden toured a coastal wetland area and announced $600 million for projects to address climate change.
A prosecutor seeking the disbarment of the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power says he concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Disciplinary proceedings began Tuesday for John Eastman. They stem from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at having Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Duncan Carling of the office of chief trial counsel said Eastman’s legal theory was “unsupported by historical precedent and law." Eastman’s attorney countered that his client never intended to steal the election.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there’s no chance “on God’s green earth” he’s running for president in 2024. But he wants to make clear that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running, is “weak” and “undisciplined” and “will be crushed by Donald Trump.” Meanwhile, DeSantis likes to mock Newsom’s apparent “fixation” on Florida while insisting that the Democratic governor’s “leftist government” is destroying California. The fierce rivalry features dueling governors who represent opposite ends of the ideological spectrum from two of the nation’s largest and most influential states. Newsom and DeSantis will not face each other on any ballot in 2024, but in many ways they are defining the debate this election season.