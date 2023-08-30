Today is Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
***
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Idalia updates; Gabon coup; US Open recap; and more top news this morning:
Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. Then it moved east of Tallahassee toward Valdosta, Georgia, where downed powerlines shut down part of the interstate highway into town. Coastal storm surge as high as 16 feet in places remained a major concern. More than 365,000 customers Florida and Georgia lost power as trees snapped in the winds and water turns roads into rivers. The National Weather Service says Idalia will hit the Carolinas as a tropical storm before moving out to sea.
Mutinous soldiers in Gabon said Wednesday they were seizing power to overturn the results of a presidential election, and claimed to have arrested the president, whose family has held power for 55 years. The coup attempt came hours after the central African country’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, was declared winner of an election marred by fears of violence. Within minutes of the announcement, gunfire was heard in the center of the capital, Libreville. Later, a dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television and announced that they had seized power. Crowds took to the city’s streets to celebrate the end of Bongo’s reign, singing the national anthem with soldiers.
As Trump and Republicans target Georgia's Fani Willis for retribution, the state's governor opts out
Republicans in Washington and Georgia are looking for ways to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting Donald Trump. But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and some other Republicans in the state are opting out of the push, even as Trump eggs it on. In Washington, House Republicans last week announced an investigation of Willis. And in Georgia, Republicans are coalescing around a plan to seek Willis’ removal by a new state prosecutorial oversight commission that begins work on Oct. 1. Trump has made repeated attacks on Willis. But Kemp has kept criticism of Willis at arm’s length, underlining how ingrained his divide with Trump has become.
Former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for orchestrating the far-right extremist group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Trump supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal prosecutors say he organized and led the group’s assault from afar. His defense lawyers say the Proud Boys had no plans to storm the Capitol. The Justice Department is seeking a 33-year prison sentence for Tarrio, who is from Miami. That’s nearly twice the length of the longest prison term so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.
Authorities say a University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and then left. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building at the state’s flagship public university. UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference that Chapel Hill police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near campus. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack and are still searching for the gun used to kill Yan. The attack led to a roughly three-hour lockdown on the UNC campus. No one else was hurt in the attack.
Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and it is unclear how many people perished. Authorities said Tuesday the count of the dead stands at 115 three weeks after the fire devastated Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina. An unknown number of people are still missing. Officials suggested that responders likely have already recovered any remains that are recognizable as such, and they are shifting the response to focus on removing hazardous waste and making the area safe for residents to begin returning.
The second ranking House Republican says he has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The 57-year-old Scalise says he'll continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment. He vowed to tackle the treatment with "strength and energy" and described the cancer as “very treatable.” Scalise was among those wounded in 2017 when an attacker fired on lawmakers on a Virginia baseball field. He endured long hospitalizations from being shot in the hip. In offering their best wishes to him now, fellow lawmakers are recalling the determination and strength he showed in recovering from that attack.
Russian officials are accusing Ukraine of launching what appears to be the biggest nighttime drone attack on Russian soil since the war began 18 months ago. On the same night, the Kremlin's forces hit Kyiv with what Ukrainian officials called a "massive, combined attack" that killed two people. Drones hit an airport in Russia's western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia early Wednesday. Russia's state news agency Tass reported damage to four Il-76 transport aircraft that can carry heavy machinery. Russia, meanwhile, used drones and missiles in its biggest bombardment of Kyiv in months, Ukrainian authorities said.
Venus Williams’ 100th career U.S. Open match produced her most lopsided loss at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001. Williams was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round on Tuesday night. At 43, Williams is the oldest player in the field. The first 21 times Williams entered the U.S. Open, she went 21-0 in the first round. But this was her third consecutive opening-round loss at Flushing Meadows. The 26-year-old Minnen was born in August 1997, the month before Williams reached the U.S. Open final for the first time.
The second round of singles play, and the opening round of men's, women's and mixed doubles arrives on a busy Wednesday at the U.S. Open. That means double duty for 19-year-old Coco Gauff. The No. 6 seed in singles, she faces Mirra Andreeva, 16, in the afternoon opener on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The American won when they met this year in the third round of the French Open. Gauff is then scheduled to return to the court later to join Jessica Pegula in their women's doubles opener. They are seeded No. 3. The schedule also includes an unusually early matchup of past Grand Slam champions. No. 11 Petra Kvitova faces Caroline Wozniacki, who came out of retirement this summer.
The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won’t be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA. Spain could sweep the prizes for women’s soccer. FIFA suspended Rubiales while it investigates the kiss he forced on Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. UEFA has stayed publicly silent on the issue since Rubiales provoked a furor in Spain and elsewhere and then refused to resign.
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, and more events that …
In 1937, Joe Louis defends his world heavyweight title for the first time with a 15-round unanimous decision over Tommy Farr at Yankee Stadium…
***