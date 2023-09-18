Officials say that Iran and the United States will exchange prisoners on Monday after nearly $6 billion in once-frozen Iranian assets reached Qatar. That money is a key element of the planned swap. Despite the deal, tensions are almost certain to remain high between the U.S. and Iran. The two countries are locked in various disputes, including over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran says the program is peaceful but it now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was the first to acknowledge the swap would take place Monday. He said the cash sought for the exchange that had been held South Korea was now in Qatar.