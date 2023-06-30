Today is Friday, June 30, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Threats against Obama; clashes in France; MLB All-Star rosters
Law enforcement officials say a man who had explosives materials and weapons and was wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives. They say 37-year-old Taylor Taranto was seen a few blocks from the former president’s home and fled, even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. This is according to two law enforcement officials. They were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They said Taranto also had made social media threats against a public figure.
French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and clashed with police in the streets of some French cities as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old. The fiery protests that continued for a third consecutive night. Tens of thousands of police officers have been deployed to quell the unrest. Police said more than 400 people were arrested overnight around the country and 200 police officers were injured. The teen who is only being identified by his first name, Nahel, was shot and killed by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Wednesday. The officer accused of killing him faces a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.
More than 100 million in the US are under air quality alerts as Canadian wildfires continue emitting dangerous smoke
More than 100 million people are under air quality alerts Friday from Wisconsin to Vermont and down to North Carolina, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to waft south, though conditions are expected to improve slowly into the weekend. Storms on Thursday brought some relief from the smoke in parts of the Midwest, and more rain there Friday should provide more relief. But smoke may dissipate less quickly in the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic, where Friday’s storms will be more isolated.
Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common. Experts say the extreme weather events, which claim more lives than hurricanes and tornadoes, will likely increase in the future. A heat dome that killed 13 people in Texas and another in Louisiana pushed eastward Thursday and is expected to be centered over the mid-South by the weekend. Heat index levels of up to 112 degrees are forecast in parts of Florida over the next few days and extreme heat is expected in Arizona by Saturday. Climate scientists say extreme heat deaths will increase without more action to combat climate change.
The Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through higher education with a landmark decision that struck down affirmative action and left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity. Leaders of scores of universities said Thursday they were disappointed by what they see as a blow to diversity. Yet many also voiced optimism that they would find new ways to admit more Black and Hispanic students, despite evidence that eliminating the practice often leads to steep enrollment decreases among them. President Joe Biden asked the Education Department to explore policies that could help colleges build diverse student bodies.
President Joe Biden rarely gives network interviews. When he sat down in studio with MSNBC on Thursday, it came at an especially busy time, with the Supreme Court having just overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and in the aftermath of a revolt in Russia. The nearly 20-minute conversation addressed those matters. But it also veered heavily into topics like criticism of the media and light-hearted discussion of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.
A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request that he dismiss a New York columnist's defamation claims against him on grounds that he is entitled to absolute presidential immunity. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Thursday that writer E. Jean Carroll can proceed with her claims that Trump owes her at least $10 million in compensatory damages and substantially more in punitive damages for comments he made after she won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation verdict against him. After that verdict was returned early last month in Manhattan federal court, he repeated comments he'd made in 2019 when Carroll first made her allegations.
The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea. South Korea's Defense Ministry says the B-52 bombers took part in joint aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean fighter jets Friday over the peninsula. The bombers’ flyover is the latest in a series of temporary U.S. deployments of strategic assets in South Korea in response to North Korea’s push to expand its nuclear arsenal. North Korea could respond to the bombers' deployment with weapons tests. On Sunday, North Korea staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion. The meeting came as fighting continued. The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two people were killed in the region’s capital in a Russian strike that hit residences, a medical facility and a school where residents were lined up to receive humanitarian aid. Another person was killed in a morning strike on the village of Bilzoerka, the regional prosecutor’s office said. The presidential office said on Thursday morning that at least eight civilians died in Russian attacks during the previous 24 hours.
A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read. The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago. Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began. Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter. He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.
U.S. Rep. George Santos is set to make another appearance in federal court on Friday. It's his first time in court since pleading not guilty last month to charges of money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public services and making false statements to Congress. The hearing is expected to focus on scheduling future court dates as the case against Santos moves forward. The freshman Representative has decried the federal investigation as a witch hunt and insisted he will continue to seek reelection for his New York seat. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Prosecutors and an attorney for rap superstar Travis Scott say a grand jury has declined to indict him in a criminal investigation of a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston. Lawyer Kent Schaffer and prosecutors confirmed Thursday the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Prosecutors say they were limited to presenting possible charges of endangering a child to the grand jury. Schaffer said Scott never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in anyone being hurt. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.
In 1994, Diego Maradona is kicked out of the World Cup by FIFA for failing a drug test following Argentina's victory over Nigeria.
