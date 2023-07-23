LONDON — Johnny Depp painted the emotions of recent years into a self-portrait and is offering the result for sale as a time-limited edition.
The actor began working on the piece, titled "Five," around 2021 amid an explosive dispute with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which played out in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic.
"I think this is the most personal piece he's ever done," said Ian Weatherby-Blythe, managing director of Castle Fine Art, which is handling the sale of "Five." The gallery also oversaw Depp's sold-out debut art collection, the series of portraits "Friends & Heroes."
"He revisited the eyes over and over and over again. And when you look at the piece, you know, it's a beautiful portrait. But when you look at the eyes there's something very meaningful behind the eyes, there's something, you know, quite sad."
"It was created at a time that was, let's say, a bit dark, a bit confusing," Depp said in a video released Thursday to promote the sale.
"Essentially, I just wrote 'Five' on there because I was just about to enter the fifth year of the madness," he said.
Priced from $1,950, signed editions of "Five" went on sale Thursday for 13 days.
A self-portrait by actor Johnny Depp is displayed at Castle Fine Art gallery on Thursday in London.
Scott Garfitt, Invision
Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, seeking a temporary restraining order against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.
In April 2022, Depp began a libel trial he brought against Heard, based on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." A Virginia jury eventually ruled that Heard defamed Depp on three counts and awarded him $15 million in damages. In a countersuit, Depp was found guilty of one charge of libel and Heard was awarded $2 million.
A British court ruled in 2020 that a tabloid article labeling Depp "a wife beater" was "substantially true." Soon after the ruling in the U.K., Hollywood largely cut ties with Depp, jettisoning him from both the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises.
Fashion house Dior, Depp notes, "as much as it was painful … stuck to their guns," and "Five" uses as a starting point the photograph that launched his Dior Sauvage campaign led by creative director Jean-Baptiste Mondino.
A few months ago, Depp went back to the artwork and, after making adjustments, decided to publicly share what he views as an act of creative healing.
Using archival pigment, in the style of his earlier series of portraits, "Five" marks the first time Depp sought to capture his own image. A smaller artwork, with a lower price tag, "Five" is described as deliberately intimate and shows the actor in a state of emotional exhaustion.
"It's not the most comfortable thing doing a self-portrait," Depp said, noting he would sit with a mirror and sketch himself in different lights, times and angles.
He intends to sign "each and every one," said Weatherby-Blythe. "He's made that commitment, he wants to give the opportunity to as many people as possible to buy his art and also he wants to try to raise as much money as he can for Mental Health America," he added. From the proceeds of each sale, $200 is to be donated to the nonprofit.
Depp may have won in court, but public opinion remains divided on the actor.
Weatherby-Blythe believes there will be interest from art collectors as well as the stars' supporters.
"I think Johnny still has many, many fans out there. But I'm also hoping that art buyers will see it as a one-off work of art," he said, noting the actor has "painted and drawn his entire life, and I think that art connoisseurs will see that. … And this piece is a very, very special, very personal piece."
Photos: Scenes from the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial
Actor Johnny Depp arrives after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday April 18, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Johnny Depp, front center left, and actor Amber Heard, front right, and attorneys, stand as the jury comes into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday April 18, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Johnny Depp sits in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 14, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)
Shawn Thew
Actress Amber Heard winks at her attorney Elaine Bredehoft, left, as her trial with ex-husband actor Johnny Depp breaks for lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, April 18, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday April 19, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Watson
Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates how he claims his ex-wife Amber Heard punched him, as he testifies during the trial in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
Evelyn Hockstein
Actor Johnny Depp displays the middle finger of his hand, injured while he and his ex-wife Amber Heard were in Australia in 2015, as he testifies during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
Evelyn Hockstein
Actress Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
Evelyn Hockstein
Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates how he claims to have shielded himself from an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he testifies during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
Evelyn Hockstein
Actor Johnny Depp reacts as he testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
Evelyn Hockstein
Actor Amber Heard speaks with her legal team as actor Johnny Depp stands at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Lo Scalzo
Actor Amber Heard reacts as she listens to an audio recording of her and actor Johhny Depp arguing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Lo Scalzo
Actor Amber Heard talks to her attorneys before the hearing starts in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, April 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, April 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Johnny Depp testifies that a can of mineral spirits actress Amber Heard through, hit him there, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, April 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actress Amber Heard listens during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Johnny Depp, left, and his attorney Camille Vasquez appear in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Ernst
Actor Johnny Depp draws in a sketch pad in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Ernst
Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Ernst
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Ernst
Spectators listen in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 28, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)
Michael Reynolds
Actor Johnny Depp's notebook and glasses are seen in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 2, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Johnny Depp speaks to his attorney Ben Chew in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday May 3, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Watson/Pool photo via AP)
Jim Watson
Actor Johnny Depp looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday May 3, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Watson/Pool photo via AP)
Jim Watson
A pile of gummy bears sit on actor Johnny Depp's table in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP)
Elizabeth Frantz
Actor Johnny Depp talks to his attorney in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP)
Elizabeth Frantz
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Lo Scalzo
Actor Johhny Depp is reflected in a screen as his ex-wife Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Lo Scalzo
Actress Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Lo Scalzo
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom at the end of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Judge Penney Azcarate talks to attorneys in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he walks out of the courtroom during a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Judge Penney Azcarate listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Amber Heard hugs attorney Elaine Bredehoft in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Johnny Depp hugs attorney Camille Vasquez in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Amber Heard and attorney Elaine Bredehoft appear in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Actor Johnny Depp gestures while departing the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Attorney Ben Chew departs the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)
Brendan Smialowski
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!