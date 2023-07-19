NEW YORK — A federal judge on rejected Donald Trump's bid to move his hush-money criminal case from New York state court to federal court Wednesday, ruling that the former president failed to meet a high legal bar for changing jurisdiction.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein found the allegations in the Manhattan case pertained to Trump's personal life, not presidential duties that would have merited a move to federal court.

"The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was a purely a personal item of the President — a cover-up of an embarrassing event," Hellerstein wrote. "Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a President's official acts. It does not reflect in any way the color of the President's official duties."

Hellerstein's decision sets the stage for Trump to stand trial in state court in Manhattan as early as next spring, overlapping the 2024 presidential primary season as the twice-indicted Republican seeks a return to the White House.

Separately, Trump is charged in federal court in Florida with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and impeding investigators. Prosecutors want that case to go to trial in December.

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which is prosecuting the hush-money case and fought to keep it in state court, said it was "very pleased" with Hellerstein's decision. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, declined comment. The ruling can be appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hellerstein signaled his decision at a June 27 hearing where he scoffed at defense claims that the alleged conduct at the root of Trump's charges — reimbursing his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen as part of a scheme to bury affair allegations that arose during his first campaign — was within the "color of his office" as president.

In his ruling, the judge said evidence strongly supported the prosecution's contention that the money paid to Cohen was reimbursement for a hush-money payment.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a federal judge upheld a $5 million jury verdict Wednesday against Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims that the award was excessive and that the jury vindicated him by failing to conclude he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the jury’s May award of compensatory and punitive damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse and defamation in the civil case was reasonable.

Kaplan wrote that the jury's unanimous verdict was almost entirely in favor of Carroll, except that the jury concluded she failed to prove that Trump raped her “within the narrow, technical meaning of a particular section of the New York Penal Law.”

He said the definition of rape was “far narrower” than how rape is defined in common modern parlance, in some dictionaries, in some federal and state criminal statutes and elsewhere.

Trump, a Republican, pleaded not guilty April 4 in state court to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide reimbursements made to Cohen for his role in paying $130,000 to the porn actor Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Cohen also arranged for the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story about an alleged affair, which the supermarket tabloid then squelched in a dubious journalism practice known as "catch-and-kill."

Trump denied having sexual encounters with either woman. His lawyers argue the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses and not part of any cover-up.

Matthew Colangelo, a senior counsel to District Attorney Alvin Bragg, argued nothing about the hush-money payments and reimbursements involved Trump's official duties as president.

U.S. law allows criminal prosecutions to be moved from state to federal court if they involve actions taken by federal government officials as part of their official duties, among other qualifications. Trump's request was unprecedented because he's the first former president ever charged with a crime.

Aside from the legal arguments, Trump had a practical reason for seeking to move the case to federal court: He didn't think he could get a fair shake in state court.

Hellerstein rejected Trump's argument that the indictment could be moved to federal court because it was "politically motivated" and the product of "state hostility."

Trump's hush-money trial is scheduled to start in state court on March 25, 2024, in an increasingly crowded legal and political calendar for the Republican front-runner. In the classified documents case, federal prosecutors have proposed a Dec. 11 trial date while Trump's lawyers are seeking a delay until after next year's election.

Meanwhile, two civil lawsuits against Trump are slated to go to trial in the coming months: in October, New York Attorney General Letitia James' suit alleging he and his company fraudulently misstating the value of assets; and in January, a second trial involving writer Carroll's claim that he defamed her when he denied her allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.