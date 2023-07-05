Today is Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Let's get caught up.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
July 4 celebrations, violence; hot dog contest; Wimbledon update; and more morning headlines:
Revelers across the nation braved heat and heavy downpours to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday, celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions. In Boston, revelers dodged raindrops to nab a coveted space on the grassy oval directly in front of the Hatch Shell along the Charles River ahead of the traditional Boston Pops July Fourth concert and fireworks display. In another longstanding July Fourth celebration, fans crowded to watch Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of New York City.
Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Chestnut downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes for a double-digit victory over his nearest competitor, who ate 49. It was Chestnut's 16th win. In the women's division, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim her ninth title. The women's contest went off on schedule but stormy weather moved over New York City's Coney Island delayed the men's competition for about two hours. The annual contest drew competitors from a handful of countries around the world.
A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering along with a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old were also wounded in the Monday night violence that made the working-class area of Kingsessing the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July 4 holiday. The shooter fired at police in a pursuit for several blocks, and when they caught up, the suspect surrendered in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The shooter had no connection to the victims before the shooting, she said.
Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, while sitting outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday. Parsons said that shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital. Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Parsons said a dark colored SUV was seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims, who have not been identified. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a 2022 lawsuit alleging that the government overstepped in its efforts to convince social media companies to address postings that could result in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or affect elections. A White House official says the administration “has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security.”
Israel has withdrawn its troops from a militant stronghold in the West Bank but warned that its most intense military operation in the occupied territory in nearly two decades was not a one-off. The pullout Wednesday morning ended an intense two-day operation that killed 12 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier. Residents of the Jenin refugee camp found widespread damage after daybreak. The army claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in Jenin, but it remained unclear whether there would be any lasting effect after more than a year of heavy fighting in the West Bank.
President Joe Biden will be hosting Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO. This comes a week before the alliance's summit. The White House says Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will discuss their growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible. They'll also talk about the war in Ukraine and matters involving China. Sweden and neighbor Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Both applied for NATO membership.
The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart is returning to federal court for sentencing. Patrick Crusius on Wednesday is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Investigators say the shooting was preceded by Crusius posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion" in Texas. The sentencing phase draws to a close one of the U.S. government's biggest hate crime cases. It could last several days. Crusius could still face the death penalty if convicted in a separate state case.
Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne. While Charles won’t have a separate coronation Wednesday in Edinburgh, the festivities will include a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy. The focal point is a service of thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where Charles will be presented with the Scottish Honors — the crown, scepter and sword of state that were once used to crown Scotland’s kings and queens.
There are still plenty of first-round matches to complete — and some that even have yet to start — as Wimbledon heads to Day 3. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, is among the 10 players who have not played a point so far at the year's third Grand Slam tournament and are scheduled to get started on Wednesday. Only eight of 77 scheduled matches were completed on Tuesday because of rain. Fifteen others were halted in progress. The All England Club only has two courts that have retractable roofs that allow for competition during wet weather. Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina were some of the lucky few who were able to finish contests Tuesday.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2011, a jury in Orlando found Casey Anthony not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2…
In 1975, Arthur Ashe beats Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon. It’s the first all-American final sin…
