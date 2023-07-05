There are still plenty of first-round matches to complete — and some that even have yet to start — as Wimbledon heads to Day 3. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, is among the 10 players who have not played a point so far at the year's third Grand Slam tournament and are scheduled to get started on Wednesday. Only eight of 77 scheduled matches were completed on Tuesday because of rain. Fifteen others were halted in progress. The All England Club only has two courts that have retractable roofs that allow for competition during wet weather. Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina were some of the lucky few who were able to finish contests Tuesday.