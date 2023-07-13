WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year-prison sentence handed down for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as other far-right extremists' punishments that were shorter than prosecutors sought.

While Rhodes received a lengthy sentence for seditious conspiracy and other convictions, the 18-year term was below the recommended range under federal guidelines and less than the 25 years the Justice Department asked for in one of the most serious cases to go to trial in the Capitol attack.

Defendants routinely appeal their convictions and sentences, but it is more unusual for prosecutors to challenge the length of a prison term imposed by judges who have wide discretion when handing down punishments. Rhodes' was the longest sentence handed down so far in more than 1,000 Capitol riot cases.

Rhodes' attorney, James Lee Bright, called the government's decision to appeal "surprising." At his sentencing hearing in May, a defiant Rhodes claimed to be a "political prisoner," criticized prosecutors and the Biden administration and tried to play down his actions on Jan. 6.

The Justice Department filed notices in court Wednesday that they also intend to appeal the sentences of other Oath Keepers, including Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy alongside Rhodes and sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Three other Oath Keepers tried with Rhodes were acquitted of the sedition charge but convicted of other felonies. Four Oath Keepers were convicted of the seditious conspiracy charge at a second trial in January.

An attorney for Meggs declined to comment Wednesday.

During sentencings for the Oath Keepers in May, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta agreed with prosecutors that Rhodes and the other Oath Keepers' actions could be punished as "terrorism," increasing the recommended sentence under federal guidelines. However, the judge ultimately went below — in some cases far below — the sentence prosecutors were seeking for each defendant.

The Justice Department's announcement came after it suffered a rare setback in a related case involving Oath Keepers associates. A former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor was acquitted Wednesday of conspiring with members of the far-right extremist group to obstruct Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential win over former President Donald Trump in the Capitol attack.

James Beeks — a Florida resident who was playing Judas in the traveling production of the musical when he was arrested — was cleared of conspiracy to obstruct Congress' certification of the 2020 election results and civil disorder after a trial in federal court. Mehta convicted Beeks' co-defendant, Ohio resident Donovan Crowl, of the same charges after hearing evidence without a jury.

It was a "stipulated bench trial," which means the judge decided the case based on a set of facts that both sides agreed to before the trial started. Such trials allow defendants to admit to certain facts while maintaining a right to appeal any conviction.

Beeks is only the second Jan. 6 defendant to be acquitted of all charges after a trial.

