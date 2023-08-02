Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug 2:
Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” A statement from the prime minister's office said they both have signed a legal separation agreement.
Trudeau, the 51-year-old scion of one of Canada’s most famous politicians, was sworn into office in 2015. Sophie Trudeau is a former model and TV host. The couple were married in 2005. Together, they brought star power to the prime minister's office and appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine.
Robert Bowers
The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.
Robert Bowers spewed hatred of Jews and espoused white supremacist beliefs online before methodically planning and carrying out the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, where members of three congregations had gathered for Sabbath worship and study. Bowers, a truck driver from suburban Baldwin, also wounded two worshippers and five responding police officers.
The same federal jury that convicted the 50-year-old Bowers on 63 criminal counts recommended Wednesday that he be put to death for an attack whose impacts continue to reverberate nearly five years later. He showed little reaction as the sentence was announced, briefly acknowledging his legal team and family as he was led from the courtroom. A judge will formally impose the sentence later.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3” isn’t a good starting place.
If you watch this edition, without seeing either of the first two, you won’t know where you are and what’s going on. Clearly, this needs to be seen in order.
Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who dominated the first two films, isn’t the focus of the third. That honor goes to Rocket (Bradley Cooper), the raccoon who has been attacked by outside forces. While tending to him, the guardians happen upon an ark of other animals who are also targets and need rescuing.
Toss in a bunch of kids, some unidentified creatures and a baddie called the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and it’s clear this isn’t going to be just another trip built around old pop hits. Volume 3, in fact, seems like another “Endgame,” attempting to tie up everything before the closing credits.
Mega Millions
Trump
This morning's top headlines: Mega Millions grows; Trump indicted again; MLB trades
Mega Millions grows; Trump indicted again; MLB trades; and more top news this morning:
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds and won the massive lottery prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the yellow ball: 12. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize for Friday's drawing is one of the largest in U.S. history. The chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.
Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department's four-count indictment Tuesday accuses the former president of assaulting the underpinnings of democracy in a frantic but ultimately failed effort to cling to power. Special counsel Jack Smith says the Capitol attack “was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.” Trump is due in court Thursday.
Russian drones have hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports. Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes since halting a deal that allowed Ukrainian shipments to world markets through the city of Odesa. In the past two weeks, dozens of drones and missile attacks have targeted the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes. The head of the Ukrainian president’s office said the city of Izmail was hit in the strikes on Wednesday. Izmail is on the Danube River that forms part of the Ukraine-Romania border.
China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents. The city recorded 29.3 inches of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Chinese authorities say the torrential rains around Beijing destroyed roads, knocked out power and left at least 21 people dead and 26 missing. Thousands were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.
A French military transport plane carrying Europeans from Niger arrived in Paris Wednesday, in the first such evacuation flight since mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president nearly a week ago and shut its borders. France, Italy and Spain all announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals, concerned that they risked becoming trapped by the coup that won backing Tuesday three other West African nations also ruled by mutinous soldiers. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried say prosecutors are wrong to seek his detention prior to trial because their arguments are based on “innuendo, speculation, and scant facts.” The written submission Tuesday in Manhattan federal court was a response to the prosecution's claim that no bail conditions can stop the 31-year-old onetime cryptocurrency powerbroker from trying to improperly influence the potential jury pool for his October trial. Bankman-Fried has been free on $250 million bail since his December extradition from the Bahamas to face charges in New York that he defrauded investors in his businesses by diverting millions of dollars from their intended purpose.
California’s lieutenant governor and other elected officials are urging Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity with striking hotel workers. The politicians signed an open letter Tuesday telling Swift that her tour makes the region’s hotels a lot of money. Meanwhile, the letter says, many housekeepers and other hotel workers can’t afford to live close to their jobs and some sleep in their cars. Starting Thursday, Swift is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Her representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her. Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. Representatives for Lizzo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint.
Ace pitcher Justin Verlander was shipped from the New York Mets to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness.