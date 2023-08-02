Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug 2:

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” A statement from the prime minister's office said they both have signed a legal separation agreement.

Trudeau, the 51-year-old scion of one of Canada’s most famous politicians, was sworn into office in 2015. Sophie Trudeau is a former model and TV host. The couple were married in 2005. Together, they brought star power to the prime minister's office and appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine.

Read more about it here:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announce their separation Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

Robert Bowers

The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Robert Bowers spewed hatred of Jews and espoused white supremacist beliefs online before methodically planning and carrying out the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, where members of three congregations had gathered for Sabbath worship and study. Bowers, a truck driver from suburban Baldwin, also wounded two worshippers and five responding police officers.

The same federal jury that convicted the 50-year-old Bowers on 63 criminal counts recommended Wednesday that he be put to death for an attack whose impacts continue to reverberate nearly five years later. He showed little reaction as the sentence was announced, briefly acknowledging his legal team and family as he was led from the courtroom. A judge will formally impose the sentence later.

Get more info here:

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3” isn’t a good starting place.

If you watch this edition, without seeing either of the first two, you won’t know where you are and what’s going on. Clearly, this needs to be seen in order.

Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who dominated the first two films, isn’t the focus of the third. That honor goes to Rocket (Bradley Cooper), the raccoon who has been attacked by outside forces. While tending to him, the guardians happen upon an ark of other animals who are also targets and need rescuing.

Toss in a bunch of kids, some unidentified creatures and a baddie called the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and it’s clear this isn’t going to be just another trip built around old pop hits. Volume 3, in fact, seems like another “Endgame,” attempting to tie up everything before the closing credits.

Read the rest of the review here:

***

Get more trending topics here:

Mega Millions

Trump