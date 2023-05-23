Here are some trending topics from today, May 23:

LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.

James didn't meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Lakers' elimination from the Western Conference finals.

The 38-year-old James has skipped his team's postseason media exit interviews before, but his decision Tuesday left Lakers fans hanging about his intentions with his enigmatic comments following a four-game sweep by the Denver Nuggets.

General manager Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham said they'll speak with James soon about his future.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will share the virtual stage Wednesday night with Twitter owner Elon Musk when he kicks off his Republican presidential primary campaign, a spokesperson for the governor told CNN.

The decision to make the announcement on the site’s audio platform, Twitter Spaces, in a discussion with Musk, who has a dedicated fanbase of his own, underscores DeSantis’ desire to win the loyalty of right-wing influencers as part of a larger bid to overtake former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

DeSantis is widely perceived as Trump’s most formidable primary challenger, but his standing has slipped – in the polls and among concerned donors – following a series of unsure performances in the buildup to his campaign launch.

Illinois Catholic clergy

More than 450 Catholic clergy in Illinois sexually abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950, the state’s attorney general found in an investigation released Tuesday, revealing that the problem was far worse than the church had let on.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said at a news conference that investigators found that 451 Catholic clergy abused 1,997 children in Illinois between 1950 and 2019, though he acknowledged that the statute of limitations has expired in many cases and that those abusers “will never see justice in a legal sense.”

“It is my hope that this report will shine light both on those who violated their positions of power and trust to abuse innocent children, and on the men in church leadership who covered up that abuse,” Raoul said, crediting the accusers for making the review possible.

