One of the tastiest and simplest ways to use leftover hot dog buns is to make your own croutons. These crunchy salad toppers are often sold in pricey pre-made bags at grocery stores, but making them at home is a breeze.
Ingredients:
- Leftover hot dog buns
- Olive oil
- Spices (for a classic crouton taste try garlic powder, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning)
Directions:
Cut your hot dog buns into about 20 equal cubes per roll. Wait a day or two to make cutting the buns easier.
In a large bowl, coat the bread cubes with olive oil and add spices to taste.
Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes or until slightly browned. Alternatively, bake at 375 degrees for 7 minutes in the air fryer. Shake halfway through for even baking.
A few simple steps later and you’ll have all the delicious, crunchy croutons you need for summer salads.