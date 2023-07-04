French toast has always been a delicious way to use up almost stale bread, but it’s not limited to a standard loaf. Hot dog buns are the perfect shape for French toast sticks.
Ingredients:
- 3 leftover hotdog buns
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup milk (whole milk tends to add a richer flavor)
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. powdered sugar
- Maple syrup
Directions:
Split the leftover hot dog buns in half, then cut the halves into two to three pieces lengthwise.
Whisk together the milk, eggs, and cinnamon.
Fully coat each hot dog piece with the milk, egg, and cinnamon mixture.
In a skillet on medium heat, add the butter and cook the French toast pieces on each side for three to four minutes or until golden brown.
Top with powdered sugar and syrup.
People are also reading…
You can also use leftover fruit salad as a topping if you want to clean out your fridge after a big 4th of July party.