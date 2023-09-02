On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Liberal groups are trying to end Donald Trump's attempt to return to the White House by arguing he's ineligible to be president after trying to overturn the 2020 election. The groups cite a rarely used provision of the 14th Amendment barring from public office those who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then engaged in “insurrection” against it.

» The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has delivered a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration on marijuana policy. HHS recommended that marijuana be moved from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance.

» President Joe Biden is planning to request more money from Congress to develop another new coronavirus vaccine, as scientists track new waves and hospitalizations rise, though not like before.

» A nearly 200-year-old time capsule that appeared to yield little more than dust when it was opened at West Point actually contained centuries-old coins potentially worth thousands of dollars.

» A Connecticut man says he didn't steal the $5,000 in cash he found in a bag, lying in a parking lot in May. But police disagree and have charged him with larceny.

» New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and 13 other top prosecutors from around the U.S. are uniting in support of efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.