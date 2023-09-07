BOSTON — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston.

During the trip, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about immigration and migration.

The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites during a trek that started in Boston and ends Nov. 5 along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Stops are also planned at iconic sites in Philadelphia; Baltimore; Pittsburgh; Detroit; Chicago; Atlanta; New Orleans; the Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis; the Texas cities of Austin, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso; and the California cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

On Thursday, the puppet stopped in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and interacted with performers in lion dance costumes.

As the puppet walked with its puppeteers, it was accompanied by drummers and musicians and a large crowd ended up following it to the Chinatown gate.

The giant puppet was created by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which did puppets for the hit show “War Horse,” and has traveled across 13 countries. The character was inspired by the play “The Jungle,” which tells the story of a French refugee camp.

“Amal stands for unity and hope,” said Walk Productions artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi. “Each artist, organization and institution has a story to tell about their unique slice of American history and culture, and is inviting Amal and all Americans to learn about what makes this country’s heartbeat.”

“The story of the United States has been shaped by a complex history of migration and movement that touches every corner of the globe,” Zuabi said. “But the myriad challenges of today's interconnected world are forcing many to revisit America's status as the land of opportunity. Our hope for Amal is that she can spur conversations in communities across the country around the important role of refugees and newcomers in writing the ongoing story of the United States.”

Tribune News Service contributed to this report.