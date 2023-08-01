Take a look at trending stories from today, Aug. 1:

Lizzo

Lizzo and her production company are being accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by a trio of the team's former dancers, according to a legal complaint filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit, independently viewed by Variety, was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo's dance team.

The dancers -- plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez -- have alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

One of the most striking details of the suit alleges dancers were pressured -- due to fear of losing their jobs -- to touch nude dancers during a live sex show in Amsterdam's Red Light District, notoriously known for its prostitution, sex theaters, nude bars and clubs.

Sheila Oliver

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who rose to become one of New Jersey’s most prominent Black leaders and passionately advocated for revitalizing cities and against gun violence, died Tuesday after a sudden illness. She was 71.

No cause of death was given, according to a statement from her family issued by Gov. Phil Murphy ’s office. Oliver was serving as acting governor while Murphy and his family are on vacation in Italy. His office said she had been hospitalized on Monday.

Murphy said he and his family are distraught at the news. Naming Oliver as his lieutenant governor was, he said, “the best decision I ever made.”

She was the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in New Jersey, winning the vote alongside Murphy in 2017 and again in 2021. She was a well-known figure in state government, and made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to lead the state Assembly.

AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $27 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $6 billion.

