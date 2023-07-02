Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
As always, be sure to check out our latest episode of Streamed & Screened, a podcast dedicated to movies and television. This week Bruce Miller and I have a special holiday-themed episode as we discuss the greatest patriotic films in advance of Independence Day.
This week’s top headlines include:
- A serious illness forces Madonna to postpone her Celebration tour.
- Ryan Seacrest will host “Wheel of Fortune” after Pat Sajak retires.
- Rediscovered photos from Paul McCartney offer a unique look at Beatlemania.
- And Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will compete again.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
People are also reading…
About this program
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.
PFAS pose a health risk. What is being done to reduce these 'forever chemicals' in drinking water? | Behind the Headlines podcast
🎧 The latest episode of Behind the Headlines looks at efforts to reduce PFAS in drinking water.
🎧 The hosts discuss why such policies can hurt cities and often cause a lack of affordable housing.
Have a stack of old savings bonds? Learn how to cash those in with these simple steps | PennyWise Podcast
Do you have savings bonds and you don't know what to do with them? Follow these steps before you head to the bank.
Hazy skies have been common due to wildfires. Why is this happening and will it be more common in the future?
🎧 Two more summer blockbusters opened last weekend. Did they live up to the hype?