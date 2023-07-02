Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

As always, be sure to check out our latest episode of Streamed & Screened, a podcast dedicated to movies and television. This week Bruce Miller and I have a special holiday-themed episode as we discuss the greatest patriotic films in advance of Independence Day.

This week’s top headlines include:

A serious illness forces Madonna to postpone her Celebration tour.

Ryan Seacrest will host “Wheel of Fortune” after Pat Sajak retires.

Rediscovered photos from Paul McCartney offer a unique look at Beatlemania.

And Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will compete again.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

