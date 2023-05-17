Take a look at trending topics for today, May 17:
Real Madrid
Manchester City is three games away from making history. And after the stunning rout of Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola’s march toward a treble of trophies feels unstoppable.
“We are there. We can think about it, can visualize it,” the City manager said after his team’s 4-0 win at Etihad Stadium.
After drawing the first leg 1-1, Madrid’s undisputed kings of Europe were humbled and, except for the efforts of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the score line could have been so much worse for the 14-time champions.
City feels like an irresistible force as it closes in on the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
The pursuit and media frenzy evoked memories of the 1997 car chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — though in this case, police said, no one was hurt.
The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed Wednesday that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase” through the streets of Manhattan. That account led New York City Mayor Eric Adams to condemn the paparazzi chasing them as “reckless and irresponsible."
Jeanne du Barry
The Cannes Film Festival red carpet sprang to life Tuesday with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry," with Johnny Depp, as the French Riviera movie pageant launched a star-studded and potentially controversy-rife 76th edition.
Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard. “Jeanne du Barry,” directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp's comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.
A coterie of stars streamed down Cannes' famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony, including Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve (who graces this year's festival poster) and a blue-haired Helen Mirren, who carried a fan labeled #worthit.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, May 17
Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state. The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.
Voters in Philadelphia have chosen Cherelle Parker as their Democratic nominee for mayor. In the heavily Democratic city, that makes Parker likely to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role. She beat out other former council members, a former city controller and a political outsider in Tuesday’s primary. Parker has a long political history in Pennsylvania, after 10 years as a state representative and six as a member of the city council. She will go up against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election.
Democrats will maintain their narrow Pennsylvania House majority after winning a special election in the Philadelphia suburbs. Tuesday’s win will also help them control how the chamber will handle abortion, gun rights and election law legislation. Heather Boyd defeated Republican Katie Ford in a special election to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel. Zabel quit the Legislature in March, shortly after a lobbyist accused him of sexually harassing her. Boyd’s win gives Democrats 102 representatives, the minimum needed to control the agenda in the 203-seat House.
Lawyers seeking to preserve pregnant women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion got pushback Wednesday from appellate judges with a history of supporting abortion restrictions. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether the Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone should be revoked more than two decades after it was granted. The case is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court. It has already intervened to keep the drug available while the legal fight winds through the courts. The high court’s decision came after a Texas-based judge revoked the drug’s approval.
President Joe Biden has decided to curtail an upcoming visit to the Indo-Pacific to focus on the debt limit standoff at home. He's canceling what was to be a historic visit to Papua New Guinea and a stop in Australia, where he was to meet with other leaders of the so-called Quad. Biden still plans to head to Hiroshima, Japan, on Wednesday for the Group of Seven summit with leaders from some of the world’s leading economies. Biden spoke by phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier Tuesday about his decision and White House staff broke the news to Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.
Two New York Police Department officers ambushed and killed responding to a 911 call and the rookie cop who took down the gunman are among those who will be honored Wednesday by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer. NYPD officer Wilbert Mora and his police partner Jason Rivera were shot Jan. 21, 2022, while responding to a call about a family dispute in a Harlem apartment. A rookie, Sumit Sulan, shot and killed the gunman, ending the deadly encounter moments after it began. Biden will also honor officers from Colorado, Ohio and Texas and three members of the FDNY.
Authorities say the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while firing at random targets in his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local 18-year-old high school student. Police said at a news conference Tuesday that they're still trying to determine the motive behind Beau Wilson's attack on Monday in Farmington. Wilson lived in the neighborhood where he opened fire, killing three women and wounding six other people, including two police officers. Officers responded to the shooting within minutes and shot and killed Wilson. Authorities say Wilson fired at least 150 rounds. San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said four officers fired a total of 16 rounds at Wilson.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Russia has agreed to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Erdogan said Wednesday that the deal would be extended for two months. The breakthrough accord brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last summer came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied. Russia had set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out or had threatened to bow out. Russian officials confirmed the extension but neither they nor Erdogan immediately commented on any concessions Moscow may have received.
Jurors have finished their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict at the rape retrial of “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. The jury of seven men and five women got the case Wednesday morning after prosecutors finished their rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument. The 47-year-old Masterson could get more than 40 years in prison if jurors find him guilty of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women before assaulting them and used his status in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences. Masterson's defense lawyer says the women's stories are so full of inconsistencies that they lack all credibility.
Pat McAfee’s show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal. McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the “College GameDay” crew as well as hosting some alternate presentations of ESPN games, including the CFP National Championship. That will continue, but it is McAfee’s show that has created the most buzz. ESPN also announced a documentary series on Serena Williams and four major matchups for the upcoming college football season.
Nikola Jokic's powerful display at both ends of the court propelled the Denver Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets led by as many as 21 points before the Lakers made a late push before falling short of winning an opener on the road for the third time in these playoffs. Anthony Davis scored 40 points for the Lakers and LeBron James came up one assist shy of a triple double to go with his 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.