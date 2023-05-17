Take a look at trending topics for today, May 17:

Real Madrid

Manchester City is three games away from making history. And after the stunning rout of Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola’s march toward a treble of trophies feels unstoppable.

“We are there. We can think about it, can visualize it,” the City manager said after his team’s 4-0 win at Etihad Stadium.

After drawing the first leg 1-1, Madrid’s undisputed kings of Europe were humbled and, except for the efforts of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the score line could have been so much worse for the 14-time champions.

City feels like an irresistible force as it closes in on the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.

The pursuit and media frenzy evoked memories of the 1997 car chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — though in this case, police said, no one was hurt.

The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed Wednesday that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase” through the streets of Manhattan. That account led New York City Mayor Eric Adams to condemn the paparazzi chasing them as “reckless and irresponsible."

Jeanne du Barry

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet sprang to life Tuesday with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry," with Johnny Depp, as the French Riviera movie pageant launched a star-studded and potentially controversy-rife 76th edition.

Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard. “Jeanne du Barry,” directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp's comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

A coterie of stars streamed down Cannes' famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony, including Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve (who graces this year's festival poster) and a blue-haired Helen Mirren, who carried a fan labeled #worthit.

