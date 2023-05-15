Here's a look at trending news from today, May 15:

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is among the cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The lifestyle businesswoman, 81, is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured, calling the fact "historic."

"I like that picture," Stewart said of her cover shot as she revealed it on Monday's "Today" show.

Stewart posed in the Dominican Republic for the shoot and appears in a total of ten looks.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'" Stewart said.

New Mexico shooting

At least three people were killed and several others were wounded in a barrage of gunfire Monday, including two police officers, in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement fatally shot the 18-year-old suspect, authorities said.

The shootings occurred around 11 a.m. in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 people near the Navajo Nation that is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry.

Officers responding to several calls about a shooting found “a chaotic scene” where a man was firing at people on a residential street, Farmington Police Deputy Chief Baric Crum said during a news conference.

Durham report

An investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded, with the prosecutor leading the inquiry submitting a much-awaited report that found major flaws.

The report, the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct by U.S. government officials, contained withering criticism for the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have long denounced the Russia investigation, as well as Trump opponents who say the Durham team's meager court record shows their probe was a politically motivated farce.

