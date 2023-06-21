WASHINGTON — Math and reading scores among America's 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a test known as the nation's report card.
The results, released Wednesday, are the latest measure of the deep learning setbacks incurred during the pandemic. While earlier testing revealed the magnitude of America's learning loss, the latest test casts light on the persistence of those setbacks, dimming hopes of swift academic recovery.
More than two years after most students returned to in-person class, there are still "worrisome signs about student achievement," said Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal Education Department.
"The 'green shoots' of academic recovery that we had hoped to see have not materialized," Carr said in a statement.
In the national sample of 13-year-old students, average math scores fell by 9 points between 2020 and 2023. Reading scores fell by 4 points. The test, formally called the National Assessment of Educational Progress, was administered from October to December last year to 8,700 students in each subject.
Similar setbacks were reported last year when NAEP released broader results showing the pandemic's impact on America's fourth- and eighth-grade students.
Math and reading scores had been sliding before the pandemic, but the latest results show a precipitous drop that erases earlier gains in the years leading up to 2012. Scores on the math exam, which has been given since 1973, are now at their lowest levels since 1990. Reading scores are their lowest since 2004.
Especially alarming to officials were outsize decreases among the lowest-performing students. Students at all achievement levels saw decreases, but while stronger students saw slides of 6 to 8 points, lower performing students saw decreases of 12 to 14 points, the results show.
There were also differences by race. Students from almost every race and ethnicity saw math scores slide, but the steepest drops were among American Indian students, at 20 points, and Black students, at 13 points. The decline for white students, by comparison, was 6 points, while Asian students held even.
Pandemic setbacks appear to be lingering even as schools across the U.S. spend billions of dollars to help students catch up. The federal government sent historic sums of money to schools in 2021, allowing many to expand tutoring, summer classes and other recovery efforts.
But the nation's 13-year-olds, who were 10 when the pandemic started, are still struggling, Carr said.
"The strongest advice I have is that we need to keep at it," she said. "It is a long road ahead of us."
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the results confirm what the Biden administration knew all along: "that the pandemic would have a devastating impact on students' learning across the country and that it would take years of effort and investment to reverse the damage as well as address the 11-year decline that preceded it."
Still, Cardona said he's encouraged by signs of improvement elsewhere, with some states returning to pre-pandemic levels on their own math and reading assessments.
The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading. Students were asked to read passages and identify the main idea or locate certain information. In math, they were asked to perform simple multiplication and tackle basic geometry, calculating, for example, the area of a square. Most questions were multiple choice.
Asked about their reading habits, fewer students than ever say they're reading for fun every day. Just 14% reported daily reading for pleasure — which has been tied to better social and academic outcomes — down from 27% in 2012. Almost a third of students said they never or hardly ever read for fun, up from 22% in 2012.
The test also revealed a troubling increase in student absenteeism. The share of students missing five or more days of schools in a month doubled since 2020, reaching 10% this year. Students with fewer missed days had higher average scores in both reading and math, according to the results.
Several studies within the past year have shown just
how detrimental remote learning has been to academic progress during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for students already disadvantaged by racial and economic achievement gaps.
Harvard University's Center for Education Policy Research, for example,
looked at testing data from fall 2019 through fall 2021 of 2 million students in 10,000 schools across 49 states, including Washington D.C. Compared to testing data from the two years before the pandemic, its findings showed that remote learning, including hybrid models, was one of the primary causes of widening academic achievement gaps.
Remote learning is only as effective as the resources a student can access, particularly for younger kids. High-performing fourth-grade students reported having
greater access to resources like a computer, a quiet place to work, and a teacher to help them compared to low-performing students, according to a separate study conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Students in homes where parental educational attainment was less than a high school diploma, as well as those from the lowest income quarter, were most likely to have home internet access only through a smartphone.
As a result of different regional COVID-19 policies and restrictions, achievement gaps varied but were most severe in states with longer durations of remote instruction. Additionally, schools made up of a high percentage of students from low-income families spent an extra 5.5 weeks, on average, learning remotely during 2020-21 than wealthier schools, and fell further behind because of it. While achievement losses still persist among schools that went back to in-person learning, achievement gaps were not worsened like they were among remote students.
The NAEP analyzes exams administered by the Department of Education to fourth and eighth graders as a common measure of academic achievement across the country in math and reading, among other subjects. Its 2022 analysis found that
performance decreased across the board. Nationally, average fourth-grade math scores fell five points since 2019, while eighth-grade math scores dropped eight points. Average reading scores for both fourth and eighth grades fell three points.
To put the 20-year math and reading lows into context,
HeyTutor analyzed the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress data from the DOE's National Center for Education Statistics.
Although school districts are only
required to allocate 20% of their American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to academic recovery efforts, the Harvard study concludes that some will need to spend all of their aid to combat the effects of lost instructional time and close the achievement gap widened by remote learning.
Alabama
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 230 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 59% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 53% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 251 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Alaska
- 4th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 51% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 204 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 59% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Arizona
- 4th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (4-point increase from 2003)
Arkansas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 228 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 55% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 267 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 255 (3-point decrease from 2003)
California
- 4th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 230 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (8-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (8-point increase from 2003)
Colorado
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 63% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 275 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 263 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Connecticut
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 63% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Delaware
- 4th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (10-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 53% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 208 (16-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 51% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (13-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (12-point decrease from 2003)
Florida
- 4th-grade math:
--- 81% at basic level, 41% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 241 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 39% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 225 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (3-point increase from 2003)
Georgia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 59% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (2-point increase from 2003)
Hawaii
- 4th-grade math:
--- 77% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 237 (10-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (11-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (8-point increase from 2003)
Idaho
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 282 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 74% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (no change from 2003)
Illinois
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 237 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 62% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 275 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Indiana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Iowa
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 277 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Kansas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (12-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 256 (10-point decrease from 2003)
Kentucky
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Louisiana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 53% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 266 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (4-point increase from 2003)
Maine
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 233 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Maryland
- 4th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 56% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 54% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Massachusetts
- 4th-grade math:
--- 79% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 242 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 227 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 284 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 77% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Michigan
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Minnesota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 41% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 280 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Mississippi
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (11-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (12-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 54% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 266 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Missouri
- 4th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (9-point decrease from 2003)
Montana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 277 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (9-point decrease from 2003)
Nebraska
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 242 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Nevada
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (7-point increase from 2003)
New Hampshire
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 263 (8-point decrease from 2003)
New Jersey
- 4th-grade math:
--- 77% at basic level, 39% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 77% at basic level, 42% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (2-point increase from 2003)
New Mexico
- 4th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 221 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 48% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 202 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 45% at basic level, 13% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 248 (4-point decrease from 2003)
New York
- 4th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 227 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (3-point decrease from 2003)
North Carolina
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 256 (6-point decrease from 2003)
North Dakota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 81% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 278 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (12-point decrease from 2003)
Ohio
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 238 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Oklahoma
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 55% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 208 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 52% at basic level, 16% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 251 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Oregon
- 4th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 228 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 56% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 210 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Pennsylvania
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 238 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 62% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Rhode Island
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (2-point decrease from 2003)
South Carolina
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 254 (4-point decrease from 2003)
South Dakota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Tennessee
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (8-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 59% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (no change from 2003)
Texas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 255 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Utah
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 42% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 221 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 282 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 75% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 265 (1-point increase from 2003)
Vermont
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (10-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Virginia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Washington
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Washington DC
- 4th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (18-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 50% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 207 (19-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 46% at basic level, 16% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (17-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 250 (11-point increase from 2003)
West Virginia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 52% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 205 (14-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 48% at basic level, 15% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 249 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Wisconsin
- 4th-grade math:
--- 79% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Wyoming
- 4th-grade math:
--- 84% at basic level, 44% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 243 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 225 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (6-point decrease from 2003)
This story originally appeared on HeyTutor and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
