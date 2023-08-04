Officials increased the size of Friday night's Mega Million jackpot to an estimated $1.35 billion, making it tied for the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S history.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. The prize has steadily grown to tie with a Mega Millions jackpot won in January.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.