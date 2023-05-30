Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 30:

Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin was undrafted coming out of college. He entered the NBA with almost no guarantees. He had to play in the G League. Charlotte let him go after two seasons.

Desperate for a second chance, he joined the Miami Heat on a two-way contract to basically start from scratch again.

That’s what it takes for some guys to make the league.

And that’s what it took for Martin to make the NBA Finals.

On a Heat team filled with undrafted contributors, Martin stood out and became the breakout star of the Eastern Conference finals.

Read more about him here:

Nvidia stock

Nvidia has joined the exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization as the chipmaker benefits from the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Nvidia Corp. joins tech titans like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft in the $1 trillion club. Its stock rose 5% in Tuesday trading, eclipsing $408 per share. Since its initial public offering in 1999, the stock is up roughly 33% annually compared with an average annual gain of 7% in the benchmark S&P 500 index over the same time.

Last week the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street's forecasts.

Find out more here:

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, her family announced Tuesday.

Carter, now 95, remains at home with former President Jimmy Carter, 98, who has been at home receiving hospice care since early this year.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the family said via The Carter Center, the global humanitarian organization the couple founded in 1982, less than two years after Jimmy Carter's landslide defeat.

Married nearly 77 years, the Carters are the longest-married first couple in U.S. history.

Get more info here:

***

Get more trending topics from today here:

Elizabeth Holmes

Iowa building collapse