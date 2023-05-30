Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 30:
Caleb Martin
Caleb Martin was undrafted coming out of college. He entered the NBA with almost no guarantees. He had to play in the G League. Charlotte let him go after two seasons.
Desperate for a second chance, he joined the Miami Heat on a two-way contract to basically start from scratch again.
That’s what it takes for some guys to make the league.
And that’s what it took for Martin to make the NBA Finals.
On a Heat team filled with undrafted contributors, Martin stood out and became the breakout star of the Eastern Conference finals.
Nvidia stock
Nvidia has joined the exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization as the chipmaker benefits from the growing use of artificial intelligence.
Nvidia Corp. joins tech titans like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft in the $1 trillion club. Its stock rose 5% in Tuesday trading, eclipsing $408 per share. Since its initial public offering in 1999, the stock is up roughly 33% annually compared with an average annual gain of 7% in the benchmark S&P 500 index over the same time.
Last week the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street's forecasts.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, her family announced Tuesday.
Carter, now 95, remains at home with former President Jimmy Carter, 98, who has been at home receiving hospice care since early this year.
“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the family said via The Carter Center, the global humanitarian organization the couple founded in 1982, less than two years after Jimmy Carter's landslide defeat.
Married nearly 77 years, the Carters are the longest-married first couple in U.S. history.
Elizabeth Holmes
Iowa building collapse
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 30
Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police say the three ran from the scene during Monday night's chaos along the city's popular beachfront. Two people who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting have been arrested on firearms charges. Police say five handguns have been recovered, including two that were stolen. Police and witnesses say the shooting began after two groups started fighting. Some in the groups drew weapons and fired, with some of the shots hitting bystanders. There was already a heavy police presence because of the crowds. Hollywood is between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
President Joe Biden says in a Memorial Day address Americans “must never forget" the price paid by troops who “dared all and gave all” to protect their democracy. As is customary on Memorial Day, Biden laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden has taken pride that his administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s been nearly 21 months since the Democratic president ended the United States’ longest war, in Afghanistan. Biden and the first lady plan to spend the rest of the holiday at their home near Wilmington, Delaware.
An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War was buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story's relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. He was buried Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story's niece, Judy Wade, says she's glad that he's finally come home.
Russian air defenses stopped eight drones converging on Moscow, officials said Tuesday, in an attack that authorities blamed on Ukraine, while Russia pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours. The Russian defense ministry said Tuesday that five drones were shot down and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course. It called the incident a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” Moscow's mayor said the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings, and two people received medical attention but did not need hospitalization. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, said some of the drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow.”
As the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action, most people in the U.S. say the court should allow consideration of race as part of the admissions process. Yet few believe students’ race should play a significant role in those decisions. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 63% say the Supreme Court should not stop colleges from considering race or ethnicity in their admission systems. The poll shows little divide along political or racial lines. People are more likely to say grades and standardized test scores should be significant factors. Lawsuits are challenging admissions systems at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
A lawyer for the man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history has acknowledged that he planned and carried out the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue and made hateful statements about Jewish people. Defense attorney Judy Clarke told jurors Tuesday that Robert Bowers went to the Tree of Life synagogue and “shot every person he saw." Bowers went on trial Tuesday, more than four years after the attack that killed 11 worshippers. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces. The defense hopes to persuade the jury to spare his life.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes could be seen Tuesday from outside the prison’s gates walking into the a federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. She wore jeans, a brown sweater and was smiling as she spoke with two prison employees accompanying her. Her arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
Uganda’s president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, a key concern for rights campaigners, who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights. However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Caleb Martin gave Miami 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to help the Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 and turn back Boston’s attempt at an unprecedented comeback. The Heat recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead in the series and advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons. They will face the Western Conference champion Nuggets. Game 1 is in Denver on Thursday night. Miami is the first No. 8 seed to play for a championship since the 1999 New York Knicks. Top-seeded Denver has been waiting since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22. Game 6 hero Derrick White scored 18 for Boston.
The Vegas Golden Knights are in their second Stanley Cup Final in the franchise's six seasons a year after the only time they missed the playoffs. Captain Mark Stone credits the front office for keeping the core intact. Vegas reached the Cup final with a 6-0 rout of Dallas in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. Some of the leading scorers from the playoff run to the Cup final in 2018 as an expansion team are still in key roles. The only major change was with the coach. Bruce Cassidy just beat the man he replaced, Pete DeBoer. Cassidy was fired by Boston a year ago.