Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 14:
Michael Oher
Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie "The Blind Side," filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.
In the petition filed Monday in Shelby County Probate Court, Oher asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story.
He also asks to be paid what he is due along with interest. Oher, who has never been a fan of the movie of his life, also asks in the petition that the Tuohys be sanctioned and required to pay both compensatory and punitive damages determined by the court.
People are also reading…
Read more about it here:
Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.
The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.
He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards, and 12 TD catches.
Find out more here:
Manchester United
Manchester United needed a rare goal from defender Raphael Varane and a slew of late saves from Andre Onana to eke out a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton after being outplayed for long periods of their Premier League opener on Monday.
The former France center back headed home from point-blank range in the 76th minute after Aaron Wan Bissaka ran onto a lofted pass from Bruno Fernandes and lobbed a cross into the six-yard box.
It was one of the few slick moves produced by United, which gave competitive debuts to Onana and midfielder Mason Mount and failed to look cohesive against a visiting team that dominated midfield and was a constant danger on the break.
Get more info here:
***
Check out other trending topics here:
Harry Styles' Vogue cover
Wander Franco
This morning's top headlines: Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging
Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging; and more top news this morning.
Worries that firefighters can't access an adequate supply of water to combat flames in Hawaii are rekindling a longstanding fight over stream diversions in Maui. The Hawaii Attorney General's office is pointing a finger at a recent court ruling that required more water be kept in local streams amid drought and competing demands for use. The dispute connects the current blazes to an earlier court battle that pit Hawaiian activists against landowners after decades of diverting water to sugar cane fields. The Sierra Club said Monday that the attorney general’s office had exaggerated the effect of water diversion caps on firefighting.
Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force. The state charges include home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and obstruction of justice. An Associated Press investigation linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019.
Officials say Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Ukrainian air force said Monday it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles. An Odesa official says falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket. Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalized. The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa in recent times, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
A small newspaper and a police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. Marion police confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record in the Friday raid. The police searches were apparently prompted by a complaint from a local restaurant owner who accused the newspaper of invading her privacy after it obtained copies of her driving record. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer maintains the newspaper’s aggressive coverage of local politics and the police chief’s record is the main reason for the raids.
“Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director. Director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot. The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.
Lucas Glover is on a roll. One week after a clutch win just to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs, Glover beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the St. Jude Championship. He was looking at an early end to his season two weeks ago. Now Glover is up to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup and assured a spot in the Tour Championship. He made one clutch putt after another to stay in the game and shot 69.