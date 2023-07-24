RAYMONDVILLE, Texas — First there was Gone Girl. Now there is Gone Goat.
The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal.
Local businesses have donated nearly 90 prizes and gifts worth more than $5,000, including brisket, frescoes and salon service, as a reward for the person who finds the goat.
"This has just gotten bigger than we ever dreamed. Our county is a really small county, about 20,000 population and a mostly agriculture, farming and ranching community. And we're very much one big family ... So, we're excited that everybody wants to find our goat," said Alison Savage, president of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair.
Residents, including families, have been scouring cotton and sugar cane fields since the goat escaped from a pen in the county's rodeo arena near Raymondville on July 15 following a youth rodeo. On Sunday, possible goat tracks were spotted in a cotton field near Lyford, south of Raymondville.
People are also reading…
When the goat first went missing, it didn't have a name. But after a poll on the livestock show's Facebook page, the goat was named Willy, short for Willacy County, Savage said. While the goat has a name, Savage said officials are not sure if Willy is a boy or a girl.
The livestock show has been posting regular updates on its Facebook page. The search has also been a boon for the livestock show, as residents and businesses have donated hundreds of dollars to make improvements to the nonprofit's arena and other facilities.
"He's hiding from us somewhere. But we're getting closer. We're going to find him" Savage said.
This morning's top headlines: New Twitter logo; 'Barbenheimer' strikes gold; drama-free British Open
New Twitter logo; 'Barbenheimer' strikes gold; drama-free British Open; and more of the morning's top news:
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been released from the hospital after an emergency heart procedure, as the nation braces for a vote on the first major piece of a contentious overhaul of the country’s justice system. Demonstrators, many of whom feel the very foundations of their country are being eroded by the government’s plan, stepped up their opposition Monday, blocking a road leading up to parliament, and businesses around the country shuttered their doors in protest at the move. Driven by a governing coalition made up of ultranationalist and ultra-religious parties, the judicial overhaul has divided Israel and plunged the country into a major crisis.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
Oui, oui: Jill Biden is in Paris to mark the US return to the UN's educational and scientific agency
First lady Jill Biden is in France to help mark the United States' return to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Biden arrived in Paris on Monday and will join other VIPs and speak Tuesday at UNESCO headquarters. The American flag will be raised during the event to mark the U.S. return to membership in the organization after a five-year absence. Biden has represented the U.S. at the Olympics, a king’s coronation and a royal wedding. The Paris trip gives Biden another chance to put her ambassadorial skills to work as the U.S. formally rejoins the U.N. agency devoted to education, science and culture around the globe.
The deputy commander of the U.N. Command says it has started conversations with North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North last week across the Koreas’ border. Gen. Andrew Harrison said the process has started through a communications line set up under the armistice agreement that stopped the fighting of the 1950-53 Korean War. He said the well-being of Pvt. Travis King remains the command’s primary concern, but refused to provide more details. The update came as South Korea’s military said a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month.
Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished on the famed Champs-Élysées. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively already his again ahead of the largely ceremonial stage Sunday at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour. Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris. It has been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.
Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out. Sunday's win is his record seventh at the track and the 50th in his Cup Series career. Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory. Hamlin passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at the tri-oval track. Hamlin and his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch had their 1-2 finishes stripped a year ago by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations. This year, he finished ahead of runner-up Tyler Reddick. Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at New Hampshire, was third. Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.