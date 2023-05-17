Today is Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, May 17
Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state. The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.
Voters in Philadelphia have chosen Cherelle Parker as their Democratic nominee for mayor. In the heavily Democratic city, that makes Parker likely to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role. She beat out other former council members, a former city controller and a political outsider in Tuesday’s primary. Parker has a long political history in Pennsylvania, after 10 years as a state representative and six as a member of the city council. She will go up against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election.
Democrats will maintain their narrow Pennsylvania House majority after winning a special election in the Philadelphia suburbs. Tuesday’s win will also help them control how the chamber will handle abortion, gun rights and election law legislation. Heather Boyd defeated Republican Katie Ford in a special election to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel. Zabel quit the Legislature in March, shortly after a lobbyist accused him of sexually harassing her. Boyd’s win gives Democrats 102 representatives, the minimum needed to control the agenda in the 203-seat House.
A federal appeals court in New Orleans hears arguments Wednesday on whether a drug used in the most common method of abortion was properly approved by a government agency more than two decades ago. The drug, mifepristone, remains available while the litigation — which will almost certainly wind up before the Supreme Court — plays out. At issue before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is whether the FDA properly approved the drug in 2000. Also under question are FDA actions in subsequent years that made the drug more accessible. An immediate ruling is not expected.
President Joe Biden has decided to curtail an upcoming visit to the Indo-Pacific to focus on the debt limit standoff at home. He's canceling what was to be a historic visit to Papua New Guinea and a stop in Australia, where he was to meet with other leaders of the so-called Quad. Biden still plans to head to Hiroshima, Japan, on Wednesday for the Group of Seven summit with leaders from some of the world’s leading economies. Biden spoke by phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier Tuesday about his decision and White House staff broke the news to Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.
Two New York Police Department officers ambushed and killed responding to a 911 call and the rookie cop who took down the gunman are among those who will be honored Wednesday by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer. NYPD officer Wilbert Mora and his police partner Jason Rivera were shot Jan. 21, 2022, while responding to a call about a family dispute in a Harlem apartment. A rookie, Sumit Sulan, shot and killed the gunman, ending the deadly encounter moments after it began. Biden will also honor officers from Colorado, Ohio and Texas and three members of the FDNY.
Authorities say the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while firing at random targets in his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local 18-year-old high school student. Police said at a news conference Tuesday that they're still trying to determine the motive behind Beau Wilson's attack on Monday in Farmington. Wilson lived in the neighborhood where he opened fire, killing three women and wounding six other people, including two police officers. Officers responded to the shooting within minutes and shot and killed Wilson. Authorities say Wilson fired at least 150 rounds. San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said four officers fired a total of 16 rounds at Wilson.
The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger. The breakthrough accord brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last summer came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied. Russia has set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out. U.N. officials warn that a failure to extend the deal could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberations at the rape retrial of “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. The jury of seven men and five women will get the case Wednesday after prosecutors finish their rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument. The 47-year-old could get more than 40 years in prison if jurors find him guilty of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women before assaulting them and used his status in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences. Masterson's defense lawyer says the women's stories are so full of inconsistencies that they lack all credibility.
Pat McAfee’s show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal. McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the “College GameDay” crew as well as hosting some alternate presentations of ESPN games, including the CFP National Championship. That will continue, but it is McAfee’s show that has created the most buzz. ESPN also announced a documentary series on Serena Williams and four major matchups for the upcoming college football season.
Nikola Jokic's powerful display at both ends of the court propelled the Denver Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets led by as many as 21 points before the Lakers made a late push before falling short of winning an opener on the road for the third time in these playoffs. Anthony Davis scored 40 points for the Lakers and LeBron James came up one assist shy of a triple double to go with his 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***