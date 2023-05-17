Jurors are expected to begin deliberations at the rape retrial of “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. The jury of seven men and five women will get the case Wednesday after prosecutors finish their rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument. The 47-year-old could get more than 40 years in prison if jurors find him guilty of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women before assaulting them and used his status in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences. Masterson's defense lawyer says the women's stories are so full of inconsistencies that they lack all credibility.