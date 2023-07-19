Take a look at trending topics from today, July 19:
Carlee Russell
Police shared new details Wednesday on the case of Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, the Alabama woman who went missing for 49 hours last week after calling 911 to report a toddler walking alone on the side of the highway.
At a news conference, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the investigation continues but authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community, which is just south of Birmingham.
Derzis told reporters no one has reported a missing child and investigators have found no evidence of one.
The chief said officers “have been unable to verify” most of Russell’s initial statement, though they want to interview her again.
Jason Aldean
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
CMT confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that the music video for the song has been pulled off the country network’s air.
Billboard was the first to report the news. CNN has reached out to reps for Aldean for comment.
The song was released in May, but according to Billboard the accompanying video wasn’t released until July 14 and had been in heavy rotation through Sunday before it was pulled on Monday.
The lyrics, critics say, are evocative of vigilantism, racism and “sundown towns” that practice a form of all white segregation in which people of color and others who were considered outsiders knew they faced violence if they were not out of an area before the sun went down.
New Zealand shooter
A gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland on Thursday, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. Authorities said the shooter was also dead.
Police said six other people, including at least one officer, were injured during the shooting, which took place near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying.
New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned.
“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland," Hipkins said.
***
Ron DeSantis
Barbenheimer reviews (potential spoilers ahead)
This morning's top headlines: DOJ's 2020 probe; Biden asylum rule; Tupac Shakur case
DOJ's 2020 probe; Biden asylum rule; Tupac Shakur case; and more morning headlines:
A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him. Federal prosecutors have cast a wide net, asking witnesses in recent months about a chaotic White House meeting that included discussion of seizing voting machines and about lawyers’ involvement in plans to block the transfer of power. They’ve also discussed with witnesses schemes by Trump associates to enlist slates of Republican fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden and interviewed state election officials who faced pressure campaigns over the election results.
A federal judge has signaled that December may be too soon to begin Donald Trump’s criminal trial concerning the mishandling of classified documents. But Judge Aileen Cannon did not say whether she would agree to Trump’s request to put the trial off until after the 2024 election. She says she will issue a written order “promptly” after a nearly two-hour hearing Tuesday in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, where lawyers for Trump pressed for an indefinite delay of a trial date. Prosecutors have proposed that the trial begin in December, saying the case is not complex and there’s no need for a lengthy delay.
A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit opposing an asylum rule that's a key part of the Biden administration’s immigration policy. Critics say the rule endangers migrants trying to cross the southern border and is against the law. But President Joe Biden's administration argues that it encourages migrants to use lawful pathways into the country and prevents chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border. The rule took effect in May. Under the rule, migrants are generally presumed ineligible for asylum unless they use a government app to get an appointment or they’ve already tried to seek protection in another country.
The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
Israel's president is seeking to reassure U.S. allies Wednesday on the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship. President Isaac Herzog's remarks came Wednesday in a speech to Congress acknowledging “intense and painful debate” at home over actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government. Herzog became the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. Herzog's speech will mark modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year. But the visit by Israel's figurehead president also exposes the difficulties Democrats face in balancing longstanding U.S. support for ally Israel with disapproval of some actions by Netanyahu’s government, a coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.
North Korea has been silent about the highly unusual entry of an American soldier across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border. Travis King, who bolted across the border Tuesday, is the first American known to be detained in the North in nearly five years. Although the North test-fired short-range missiles on Wednesday, this latest weapons display was seen as unrelated. Instead, the launches were suspected to be a protest at the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea the previous day. King had served time in a South Korean prison for assault and was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, when he disappeared. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed King was likely now in North Korean custody.
The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry. Wednesday's announcements were discussed when President Joe Biden met with his White House Competition Council. The council is a group of administration officials established under a 2021 executive order with the goal of improving competition within the U.S. economy and helping consumers. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the proposed guidelines “respond to modern market realties.” Republican lawmakers and some business group critics say the Democratic president's effort will lead to greater regulatory costs that leave the economy worse off.
The announcement that authorities are holding a person of interest in the case of four women found dead this year in Oregon has their mothers hoping they may finally get answers about what happened to their daughters. The bodies were found over a three-month period starting in February — in wooded areas, in a culvert and under a bridge — in a roughly 100-mile (160-kilometer) radius. Nine different law enforcement agencies have been collaborating on solving the deaths. Melissa Smith, the mother of one of the women, says she has faith that police will piece things together.
Michigan's attorney general has filed felony charges against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020. In charges filed Tuesday, they are accused of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state. The group includes the head of the Republican National Committee’s chapter in Michigan, as well as the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, alleged a “coordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents. Nessel said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. No ticket for Tuesday’s drawing matched the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the gold Mega Ball 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday would be the fifth highest in Mega Millions history. The estimated $720 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $369.6 million.
The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death. The warrant comes nearly 30 years after Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996. No arrests have ever been made. Las Vegas police say the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear about what and where they were looking. The Associated Press points out several things to know about Shakur, who is one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop.