Carlee Russell

Police shared new details Wednesday on the case of Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, the Alabama woman who went missing for 49 hours last week after calling 911 to report a toddler walking alone on the side of the highway.

At a news conference, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the investigation continues but authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community, which is just south of Birmingham.

Derzis told reporters no one has reported a missing child and investigators have found no evidence of one.

The chief said officers “have been unable to verify” most of Russell’s initial statement, though they want to interview her again.

Jason Aldean

There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”

CMT confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that the music video for the song has been pulled off the country network’s air.

Billboard was the first to report the news. CNN has reached out to reps for Aldean for comment.

The song was released in May, but according to Billboard the accompanying video wasn’t released until July 14 and had been in heavy rotation through Sunday before it was pulled on Monday.

The lyrics, critics say, are evocative of vigilantism, racism and “sundown towns” that practice a form of all white segregation in which people of color and others who were considered outsiders knew they faced violence if they were not out of an area before the sun went down.

New Zealand shooter

A gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland on Thursday, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. Authorities said the shooter was also dead.

Police said six other people, including at least one officer, were injured during the shooting, which took place near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying.

New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland," Hipkins said.

